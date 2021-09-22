Thursday Night Football pick: Carolina at Houston

The skinny: It's only the third week of the season, and the Texans already have quarterback issues. It's issue enough that they're stuck with Deshaun Watson, who is under investigation for sexual assault and has been named in 22 separate civil suits. They're not going to play him, and he wants a trade. (Don't forget: On the field, he's a superstar — he led the NFL in passing yards in 2020. So his absence from a pure football standpoint is noticeable. From a character standpoint, well, that's clearly another story). Last week, Tyrod Taylor went out with a hamstring injury; now he's on IR. That means rookie Davis Mills will get his first start — and it will come against a Panthers defense that so far has allowed the fewest total points in the NFL (21) and the fewest total yards per game. Expect Mills to struggle, and expect the Texans to look to the running game — where they won't find much room, either. On the flip side, the Panthers are a bit of a surprise at 2-0 behind QB Sam Darnold, who played well in a big upset of the Saints in Week 2. But it's going to be the Christian McCaffrey show for the Panthers in a big way. He's averaging 162 total yards a game and is a dual threat catching passes out of the backfield. Behind more big output from him, the Panthers should cruise.