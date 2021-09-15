Thursday Night Football picks and props: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The skinny: Remember how awful the NFC East was last season? Washington won the division with a 7-9 record. They went 4-2 in the division — but both losses came to the Giants. The Giants have played very well against Washington in the past few years with five straight wins. I gave out four underdogs to win outright in Week 1, and the Giants were the only ones who didn't come through, so you'd think I wouldn't want to back them again. But Washington lost Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury and will have to start Taylor Heinicke, who played well in relief Sunday. Still, I like the Giants with Daniel Jones at QB a lot more than Heinicke. It also stands to reason the Giants will give more leash and more carries to running back Saquon Barkley this week in his return from injury. Defenses are expected to win the day, but I think there will be some numbers put up in this one — and more from the Giants.