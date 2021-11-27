Time to start looking at Colts RB Jonathan Taylor as an MVP candidate

If there's one thing we've learned in the NFL this season, other than it's totally unpredictable, it's that Jonathan Taylor is legit.

Before Week 11, the people trumpeting him as an MVP candidate seemed to be just making a lot of noise. But what he did to Buffalo in a blowout win last week was the best individual performance in the league this year, and absolutely should have him in consideration as the league's best player in 2021.

Taylor ran for 1,169 yards and 11 TDs in his rookie season last year. He's already got 1,122 yards on the ground in 2021 and 13 scores, plus another two through the air. Against the Bills in a 41-15 rout last week, he ran for 185 yards and scored five times.

Yet somehow, the Colts are giving him the ball less than 18 times a game on average. Taylor averages nearly 6 yards per carry and more than 6 yards per carry on first down. If Frank Reich just wants to make sure he's still at full speed down the stretch, that's one thing. But Taylor carrying the ball early and often seems to be the best recipe for the Colts to win games — and that's what they have to do the rest of the way if they want to play in January.