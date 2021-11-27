Time to start looking at Colts RB Jonathan Taylor as an MVP candidate

If there's one thing we've learned in the NFL this season, other than it's totally unpredictable, it's that Jonathan Taylor is legit.
Before Week 11, the people trumpeting him as an MVP candidate seemed to be just making a lot of noise. But what he did to Buffalo in a blowout win last week was the best individual performance in the league this year, and absolutely should have him in consideration as the league's best player in 2021.
Taylor ran for 1,169 yards and 11 TDs in his rookie season last year. He's already got 1,122 yards on the ground in 2021 and 13 scores, plus another two through the air. Against the Bills in a 41-15 rout last week, he ran for 185 yards and scored five times.
Yet somehow, the Colts are giving him the ball less than 18 times a game on average. Taylor averages nearly 6 yards per carry and more than 6 yards per carry on first down. If Frank Reich just wants to make sure he's still at full speed down the stretch, that's one thing. But Taylor carrying the ball early and often seems to be the best recipe for the Colts to win games — and that's what they have to do the rest of the way if they want to play in January.
Want some more proof? Every time Taylor has rushed for 100 yards or more this season, the Colts have won. Every time he has not? You guessed it ... they've lost. In their current three-game winning streak, Taylor just so happened to have his three most attempts in games this year, including 32 carries against the Bills.
But just when things seem easy — give Taylor the ball a bunch — the Colts have to take on Tampa Bay this week, and the Bucs have given up the least amount of rushing yards of any team in the NFL this year. Statistically speaking, that means the Colts may wind up with Carson Wentz in a shootout with Tom Brady. I still say give it to Taylor 20 times, though, and see if he can crack the Bucs' defensive code.
Tampa Bay (7-3) at COLTS (6-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Buccaneers -3 (53)
Best prop bet: Jonathan Taylor (IND) over 107.5 combined rushing/receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Colts 31, Buccaneers 27
Tennessee (8-3) at New England (7-4)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Patriots -7 (43.5)
Best prop bet: Patriots -13.5 alternate spread (+200)
MattE’s pick: Patriots 31, Titans 17
Pittsburgh (5-4-1) at Cincinnati (6-4)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bengals -4 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Joe Burrow (CIN) over 252.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Bengals 27, Steelers 24
Philadelphia (5-6) at N.Y. Giants (3-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Eagles -3.5 (45)
Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Eagles 24, Giants 20
Carolina (5-6) at Miami (4-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Panthers -2 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Christian McCaffrey (CAR) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Dolphins 20, Panthers 17
N.Y. Jets (2-8) at Houston (2-8)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Texans -2.5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Texans -10 alternate spread (+250)
MattE’s pick: Texans 27, Jets 16
Atlanta (4-6) at Jacksonville (2-8)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Falcons -1.5 (45.5)
Best prop bet: Kyle Pitts (ATL) to score a touchddown
MattE’s pick: Falcons 20, Jaguars 16
L.A. Chargers (6-4) at Denver (5-5)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Chargers -2.5 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Chargers total points over 25.5
MattE’s pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 20
L.A. Rams (7-3) at Green Bay (8-3)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Rams -1 (47)
Best prop bet: Over 54.5 alternate total (+200)
MattE’s pick: Rams 31, Packers 27
Minnesota (5-5) at San Francisco (5-5)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: 49ers -3 (49)
Best prop bet: Adam Thielen (MIN) over 58.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: 49ers 28, Vikings 24
Cleveland (6-5) at Baltimore (7-3)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Ravens -4 (47)
Best prop bet: Browns total touchdowns over 2.5
MattE’s pick: Ravens 29, Browns 26
Seattle (3-7) at Washington (4-6)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Washington -1 (46.5)
Best prop bet: Seahawks total points over 23.5
MattE’s pick: Seahawks 26, Washington 20
Week 12 results: 9-6 straight up, 9-6 against the spread.
Season: 100-64-1 (.610) straight up, 81-83-1 (.494) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
