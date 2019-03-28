During the NFL Draft next month, the Los Angeles Chargers’ sixth-round pick will be announced in Hammond and telecast live during coverage of the draft as part of the NFL’s efforts to honor Hammond and the league’s 12 other original towns on its 100th anniversary.
The draft pick will be announced at the Hammond Sportsplex on April 27 and will coincide with a children’s combine. The event, which is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m., will be free and open to the public.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Matt Smith, a Hammond native and the Chargers radio play-by-play announcer, will announce the pick.
McDermott said the city received a letter from the NFL about the draft pick and had to check it wasn’t a joke. Once the letter’s veracity was confirmed, McDermott said he created a committee for the “complicated process” of working with the NFL to announce a pick.
“We were working on this like it was a big economic development project,” McDermott said.
The Hammond Pros were a charter member of the American Professional Football Association, which later became the National Football League, in 1920.
It can be argued the Pros’ chief contribution to the NFL was fielding teams with black athletes, according to an article on the Pro Football Researchers Association website. Black stars such as Fred "Fritz" Pollard, Jay "Inky" Williams, John Shelburne and Sol Butler played for Hammond.
The team was owned by Dr. Alva Young, who was well known in Hammond and Chicago athletic circles for his involvement in boxing, horse racing and football. Young attended the now famous meeting in Canton, Ohio, and was given a charter for the Hammond Pros to be part of the new league.
Hammond lacked an adequate field, so the Pros played their games outside Indiana. The players on the Pros held day jobs and as a result struggled against teams like George Halas’ Decatur Staleys.
The Pros went 5-26-4 in their seven seasons. The team ceased to operate after the NFL contracted to 12 teams following the 1926 season.
McDermott said that he learned about the Pros after he became mayor and someone emailed him an old newspaper clipping from a game between Hammond and the Green Bay Packers.
“People taught me about Hammond’s history,” McDermott said. “But I bet 98 percent of Hammond residents didn’t even realize that we used to have an NFL team in Hammond. This is going to be good to remind people that our city has a proud history. And we’ve been around a long time.”