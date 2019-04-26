GARY — It has been a life-changing week for Lonnie Johnson Jr.
The West Side graduate proposed to his girlfriend, Selena Maricella, April 20 and Friday he was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 54th pick by the Houston Texans. When he received the news about the draft, Johnson couldn’t hold back his emotions and broke down in tears.
“Once I saw they had back-to-back picks in the second round, I was like, ‘Man, it gotta be Houston. They can’t pass up on me,’” said Johnson, who only interacted with the Texans at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine. “And then I looked at (the) phone and it started ringing, and I knew what time it was when that happened.”
Johnson, who watched the NFL draft in the drama room at his alma mater, joked with his family about which team would take him. His mother, Nora Johnson, predicted he would be taken by the Oakland Raiders. And his younger brother, Darion Johnson, guessed that his professional career would begin with the Seattle Seahawks.
Both were incorrect but it didn’t matter to them or Lonnie Johnson as he put on a Houston Texans hat and celebrated with his loved ones. Nora Johnson said her son insisted on watching the draft at West Side so that he could not only enjoy the moment with his family and friends but also to inspire anyone else growing up in his hometown.
“We wanted to let other kids know that just because we’re from Gary, Indiana, you can still believe in yourself and believe that you can be something and go somewhere,” Nora Johnson said. “Anything is possible.”
The drama room held about 60 people, and Johnson sat on the edge of a couch just a few feet away from a flat-screen TV mounted on a whiteboard. With every pick that passed, Lonnie Johnson kept his eyes glued to the screen and constantly checked both of his phones.
He said he was relieved when he finally received a phone call from Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and the rest of the front office but also expressed a bit of frustration that six cornerbacks were taken before him in the second round. Johnson said it ultimately doesn’t matter where he was drafted and that he will work extremely hard to prove his worth in the NFL.
“It just adds more to the chip I already have on my shoulder,” Johnson said. “I just told the coaches, I’m not done yet. Yeah, I made it to the NFL, but I ain’t finished. This just made the chip bigger.”
Jon’Vea Johnson, Lonnie Johnson’s cousin and former teammate at West Side, was also in attendance. He was a standout wide receiver at Toledo and is projected to be a late-round pick. Even though he is still waiting for his name to be called, he expressed a lot of happiness for his cousin to take the next step in his career.
“We’ve been working so hard for this,” Jon’vea Johnson said. “I’m excited, I feel like I just got drafted. It just adds more fuel to my fire. I’m ready to get to work now. We’ve been playing sports since we were little and for it to come to this, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Jason Johnson, Jon’Vea Johnson’s father and Lonnie Johnson’s uncle, coached both players at West Side during his seven-year stint with the program from 2011-2017. He described Lonnie Johnson as one of the most physically gifted players to ever put on a Cougars jersey and has no doubt that his nephew will excel at the next level.
“I ain’t worried about Lonnie,” said Jason Johnson, who also cried when his nephew was drafted. “He’s in the perfect situation. JJ Watt and (Jadeveon) Clowney, them dudes are gonna put pressure on the quarterback and he’s gonna guard De’Andre Hopkins in practice. He’s gonna be the bomb. He’s going to make a Pro Bowl.”
During his final season at Kentucky, Lonnie Johnson started all 13 games and recorded 23 tackles, four pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble for the Wildcats.
Lonnie Johnson Sr. said his son’s success in the Southeastern Conference and selection in the NFL Draft is the result of him persevering. Coming out of high school, Lonnie Johnson originally planned on going to Ohio State on a scholarship but didn’t qualify academically. Instead, he played one year of junior college football at Garden City Community College and sat out the following season to focus solely on his grades.
Now that his son has reached football’s biggest stage, Lonnie Johnson Sr. said he couldn’t be more proud.
“Just the journey that he went through, he almost wanted to give up,” Lonnie Johnson Sr. said. “We told him, ‘Either you can come back here and work two jobs or you can go out there and handle your business and be strong.’ And he did it. He turned everything completely around.”