Will the up-down-up again Colts stay hot at home?

The Bears mercifully get their bye week in Week 10 after a heartbreaker of a loss to the Steelers, so this week we'll focus on the Colts.

At 4-5, they've been hard to figure out and up, then down. But they've scored 30 or more in four straight games and went 3-1 in that stretch. The slightly deceiving thing is that those three wins came against the Texans, Niners and Jets, who have combined record of 6-19. The loss came to the Titans — who swept the season series.

So it's kind of established the Colts can beat up the bad teams and struggle to put things away against the good ones. But this week, they've got the Jaguars — a bad one — and they're one of the week's biggest favorites. But what makes the NFL so tough to figure out sometimes is this: If the Jaguars are so bad at 2-6, how is it they held Buffalo to six points last week and upset them? Aren't the Bills better than the Colts?

They are ... but sometimes it's best to go with your instinct, and mine says the Colts at home shouldn't have much of a problem against Jacksonville, which isn't suddenly a contender based on one upset.