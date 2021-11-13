Will the up-down-up again Colts stay hot at home?

The Bears mercifully get their bye week in Week 10 after a heartbreaker of a loss to the Steelers, so this week we'll focus on the Colts.
At 4-5, they've been hard to figure out and up, then down. But they've scored 30 or more in four straight games and went 3-1 in that stretch. The slightly deceiving thing is that those three wins came against the Texans, Niners and Jets, who have combined record of 6-19. The loss came to the Titans — who swept the season series.
So it's kind of established the Colts can beat up the bad teams and struggle to put things away against the good ones. But this week, they've got the Jaguars — a bad one — and they're one of the week's biggest favorites. But what makes the NFL so tough to figure out sometimes is this: If the Jaguars are so bad at 2-6, how is it they held Buffalo to six points last week and upset them? Aren't the Bills better than the Colts?
They are ... but sometimes it's best to go with your instinct, and mine says the Colts at home shouldn't have much of a problem against Jacksonville, which isn't suddenly a contender based on one upset.
Six underdogs won outright in Week 9, and we started Week 10 with another one with Miami over Baltimore on Thursday night. If you had bet $10 on each underdog on the moneyline, you'd have shelled out $140, but you'd have come out nicely ahead with big underdogs like Jacksonville and Denver pulling upsets. That's not usually a good strategy, but this year in the NFL, who knows?
One of the interesting games this week is Tampa Bay at Washington, which is a rematch of a wild card playoff game last season. The Bucs won that one by eight and went on to win the Super Bowl. Will it be that close this time around? I highly doubt it. Washington is in the bottom quarter of the league for passing yards allowed, and the Bucs have Tom Brady. He should be able to carve up Washington's secondary with relative ease.
Elsewhere on the slate, with the Ravens taking a brutal hit against the Dolphins on Thursday night, and the Bills coming off a stinker against Jacksonville, the Titans might be the best team in the AFC. Even without Derrick Henry, I love them at home against the Saints when they only need to win by a field goal. And the Rams already were stacked before they got Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. If those two can do anything for them at all, it's icing on the cake. I think they'll cruise against the inconsistent Niners on Monday night.
The Packers won't know until Saturday if QB Aaron Rodgers can return from the liars list ... err, COVID list. My bad. But the Seahawks will have QB Russell Wilson back, and they're much better with him. Buoyed by that, and their improved play on defense, I'll take them in a road upset.
Jacksonvillle (2-6) at COLTS (4-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Colts -10 (47.5)
Best prop bet: Colts over 3.5 total touchdowns
MattE’s pick: Colts 34, Jaguars 16
Detroit (0-8) at Pittsburgh (5-3)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Steelers -8 (42.5)
Best prop bet: Jared Goff (DET) over 238.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Steelers 26, Lions 17
Tampa Bay (6-2) at Washington (2-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Buccaneers -9.5 (51)
Best prop bet: Buccaneers total points over 30.5
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 34, Washington 16
Buffalo (5-3) at N.Y. Jets (2-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bills -11 (47.5)
Best prop bet: Josh Allen (BUF) over 2.5 passing touchdowns
MattE’s pick: Bills 34, Jets 17
Atlanta (4-4) at Dallas (6-2)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
Line: Cowboys -8 (54.5)
Best prop bet: Amari Cooper (DAL) over 60.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 34, Falcons 27
Cleveland (5-4) at New England (5-4)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Patriots -2.5 (46)
Best prop bet: Patriots total points over 23.5
MattE’s pick: Patriots 27, Browns 24
New Orleans (5-3) at Tennessee (7-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Titans -2.5 (44)
Best prop bet: Ryan Tannehill (TEN) over 244.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Titans 26, Saints 20
Minnesota (3-5) at L.A. Chargers (5-3)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Chargers -3 (53)
Best prop bet: Dalvin Cook (MIN) over 19.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Chargers 29, Vikings 23
Carolina (4-5) at Arizona (8-1)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Cardinals -10.5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Cardinals total points over 27.5
MattE’s pick: Cardinals 37, Panthers 17
Seattle (3-5) at Green Bay (7-2)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Packers -3 (49)
Best prop bet: Russell Wilson (SEA) over 22.5 completions
MattE’s pick: Seahawks 27, Packers 23
Philadelphia (3-6) at Denver (5-4)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Broncos -2.5 (45)
Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) over 47.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Broncos 23, Eagles 20
Kansas City (5-4) at Las Vegas (5-3)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Chiefs -2.5 (52)
Best prop bet: Travis Kelce (KC) over 6.5 receptions
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 31, Raiders 28
L.A. Rams (7-2) at San Francisco (3-5)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Rams -3.5 (49)
Best prop bet: Rams total points over 26.5
MattE’s pick: Rams 34, 49ers 24
Week 9 results: 7-7 straight up, 5-9 against the spread.
Season: 85-51 (.625) straight up, 69-67 (.507) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
