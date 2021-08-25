 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ready to start (legally) betting on football? Here's a guide for beginner's
alert urgent

Ready to start (legally) betting on football? Here's a guide for beginner's

  • Updated
Bills Bears Football

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday in Chicago.

 Kamil Krzaczynski, Associated Press

It wasn't long ago that if you wanted to put a little money — legally — on the Bears or Colts, or Boilermakers or Hoosiers, you had to hop a flight to Las Vegas.

For decades, Nevada was the only state in the country with legalized sports betting. Business in Sin City sportsbooks always was good, particularly on weekends during football season and big annual events like the NCAA Tournament or Kentucky Derby.

But a little more than three years ago, New Jersey won a big Supreme Court case that opened the door for any state in the country to legalize sports betting, either in person at casinos or through online/mobile sites.

Legal sports betting in Indiana opened in September 2019. Six months later, it was legal in Illinois and Michigan. By the first kickoff this season, sports wagering will be either legal or awaiting final legislative approval in more than half the states in the country.

If you're only vaguely familiar with sports wagering because you put a few bucks into a Super Bowl squares pool every year, but are interested in upping the ante, so to speak, there's no better time to learn a few things ahead of kickoff for the 2021 college and NFL seasons.

Point spread

Point spreads are set by oddsmakers at the sportsbooks, and the key thing to understand is that they're numbers they hope will lead to an equal amount of money bet on both sides of the line.

The team with a minus sign in front of the number is the favorite, and the team with a plus sign in front of the spread is the underdog. For the Colts' next preseason game against the Lions, you'll likely currently see them listed as -3.5. That means the Colts are a 3.5-point favorite — they're expected to win by 3.5 points.

If you bet on the Colts at -3.5, they need to win by 4 for you to win the bet. If they win by 3, you lose the bet. Those half-point spreads essentially assure your bet won't be a push, which is what would happen if the Bears, for example, are a 2-point favorite and win by 2. A push — a tie, essentially — just gives you your wager back if you just bet a single game.

One thing to think about: Roughly two-thirds of bets on the point spread are for the favorites, historically speaking.

Total

The other number you'll see for each game is an over/under total, which is the combined number of points the oddsmakers think will be scored in the game. For the Bears' next preseason game against the Titans, the total is 36.5. If you bet the over, you're hoping there are 37 points or more scored in the game. And it doesn't matter how the game gets to those points – it could be 37-0 Bears, 37-0 Titans, 20-17 Bears ... all you care about is the total number of points is over or under that total, depending on which side you picked.

Moneyline

You don't always have to bet using the point spread. You can bet what's called the moneyline, which essentially is just picking the game's winner. But there's a catch with this type of bet.

Let's say you're sure the Broncos are going to beat the Rams in their preseason game Saturday. You may see Denver listed as -400 on the moneyline and the Rams at +300. The easiest way to do the math on these kinds of wagers is like this: For favorites (with the minus), that's how much you have to wager to get a $100 return win. So a $400 bet on the Broncos and a Broncos win would get you your $400 wager back, plus a $100 profit.

For underdogs, that number is how much you'd win with a $100 bet. So a $100 bet on the Rams at +300 would get you your $100 wager back, plus a $300 profit. (The $100 figure is just for easy math. If you bet $40 on the Broncos at -400, you'd win $10. Or if you bet $10 on them, you'd win $2.50.)

Moneyline bets on underdogs who win can increase your bankroll in a hurry. But remember — they're underdogs for a reason, and the oddsmakers setting these lines have decades and decades of experience setting these numbers. You'll be amazed at how accurate they can be.

Parlays

A parlay is when you combine multiple bets on one wager. There's a minimum of two, and the maximum will vary depending on the book. The odds for parlays might vary slightly, but by and large they pay out at 2.5-1 for a 2-leg parlay; 6-1 for a 3-leg; 11-1 for 4; 22-1 for 5; 45-1 for 6; and upwards in the 700-1 range for a 10-leg parlay.

So let's say you have a $10 parlay with 10 games on it and you hit every one of them. You're looking at a payout in the $7,000 range. Why such a big payout? Because the odds of hitting all those games is ... well, it's about 700-1. If it happened a lot more often, the sportsbooks wouldn't pay out at such high ratios.

Those payouts are for parlays with point spreads. Things get calculated differently if you bet parlays with moneyline wagers. Let's say there are four teams that are -400 favorites, and you want to do a moneyline parlay with all four of them with a $10 bet. If all four win, your profit would be a little more than $14.

But let's say there are four teams that are +150 underdogs, and you think all four of them will win. A $10 parlay bet with those four at $150 would pay you close to $400 profit — not too bad at all.

But regardless, parlays are a way to make money a lot quicker if you're confident in what you're picking.

Teasers

A teaser parlay is a way to really bring the numbers back in your favor – but you'll pay for that opportunity. With a teaser, you can adjust the point spreads or totals by 6, 6.5 or 7 points each.

If the Patriots are -6.5, Raiders -8.5 and Chiefs -12.5 and you combine them on a 6-point teaser, their lines would be Patriots -0.5 (meaning they just have to win), Raiders -2.5 and Chiefs -6.5. If all three cover at 9/5 odds, you'd win $18 on a $10 bet. You can go the other way, too, and make those teams' opponents +12.5, +14.5 and +18.5.

The more games in your teaser, the higher the payout up to 25/1 for 10 games.

Prop bets

If you're better at predicting how individual players or teams will do than you are at picking game winners, proposition bets are for you. Common prop bets have to do with over/under totals for players' individual yard totals, like David Montgomery O/U 47.5 rushing yards. Or Andy Dalton O/U 219.5 passing yards. Or Allen Robinson O/U 69.5 receiving yards.

Most prop bets are an over/under situation. But one thing to note is that most sports books won't allow prop bets to be part of parlays.

Advice

Hey, betting on games can be a lot of fun — particularly if you find yourself winning more than you lose. It makes Sundays a lot more interesting when you're worried about the outcomes of games beyond the one your favorite team is playing.

If you're new to it, don't bet more than you can afford to lose. If you start to win, try to avoid getting greedy and letting it all ride on the next game you bet on. And if you find yourself losing, don't try to win it all back with one big bet.

Slow and steady does just fine, and if you can win 60 percent of your bets, by and large, you'll come out ahead.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also occasionally writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also occasionally writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts