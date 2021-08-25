Ready to start (legally) betting on football? Here's a guide for beginner's

So let's say you have a $10 parlay with 10 games on it and you hit every one of them. You're looking at a payout in the $7,000 range. Why such a big payout? Because the odds of hitting all those games is ... well, it's about 700-1. If it happened a lot more often, the sportsbooks wouldn't pay out at such high ratios.

Those payouts are for parlays with point spreads. Things get calculated differently if you bet parlays with moneyline wagers. Let's say there are four teams that are -400 favorites, and you want to do a moneyline parlay with all four of them with a $10 bet. If all four win, your profit would be a little more than $14.

But let's say there are four teams that are +150 underdogs, and you think all four of them will win. A $10 parlay bet with those four at $150 would pay you close to $400 profit — not too bad at all.

But regardless, parlays are a way to make money a lot quicker if you're confident in what you're picking.

Teasers

A teaser parlay is a way to really bring the numbers back in your favor – but you'll pay for that opportunity. With a teaser, you can adjust the point spreads or totals by 6, 6.5 or 7 points each.