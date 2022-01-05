Riddell's Axiom could be breakthrough helmet for football

Shells of the Axiom are engineered to surround the head with a combination of flex panels that work in tandem with internal liners and a face protection system to improve impact response.

As for the new facemask, it removes the top bar to provide additional flexing, more energy-managing material and a better impact response. A cast construction available in both stainless steel and titanium and a unique elliptical shape will provide and a sweeping view of the field for each player.

"We don't know how long it will take for players to get used to seeing the field better," Ide explains, "but there is also a lot of design freedom with the face guards. Anything you can mold you can turn the face guard into."

Among the more intriguing aspects of the Axiom is the visor, something popular with running backs, receivers and defensive backs — about 600 players wear them — but not a lot of other positions. Yet.

This is the first football helmet to offer a standard factory-installed visor.