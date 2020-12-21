SPORTS DIGEST: Brian Kelly, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah net AP all-ACC awards

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Chicago-area man who inspired games died: Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and who won multiple medals at the athletic event over years, has died. He was 64. The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that Cusack, who had Down syndrome, died at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, just south of Chicago, on Dec. 17 of natural causes associated with Alzheimer’s. When he was 10, Cusack joined a Chicago Park District program for children with disabilities, where he met a young physical education teacher, Anne Burke, who is now the chief justice on the Illinois Supreme Court. Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Burke laid the groundwork for the first Special Olympics at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1968, at which Cusack won his first gold medal in the 25-yard freestyle swim. Burke credits Cusack for her idea about creating a citywide track meet for children with special needs that morphed into the Special Olympics.