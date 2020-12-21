 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Brian Kelly, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah net AP all-ACC awards
SPORTS DIGEST: Brian Kelly, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah net AP all-ACC awards

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, right, breaks up a pass intended for Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) on Nov. 14.

 Michael Dwyer,File, ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Irish net nine AP all-ACC honors: Nine Notre Dame players were voted to either the first or second all-ACC teams by the Associated Press. On the first team were three linemen — Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Tommy Kraemer — linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was voted Defensive Player of the Year, and safety Kyle Hamilton. Second-teamers include running back Kyren Williams, offensive tackle Robert Hainsey, center Jarrett Patterson and cornerback Nick McCloud. Brian Kelly was named Coach of the Year.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Notre Dame game against Syracuse canceled: 

The Syracuse and Buffalo men’s basketball programs are on pause after a member of the Bulls tested positive for COVID-19. The decisions announced Monday by both teams came after they played Saturday in Syracuse's Carrier Dome. Syracuse (6-1) postponed it game Tuesday against Notre Dame and is scheduled to play at Wake Forest on Dec. 30. Buffalo (3-3) is scheduled to play non-conference games at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, followed by a trip to No. 7 West Virginia on Dec. 29. This is the third time in six weeks that Syracuse has been forced to pause activities because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Head coach Jim Boeheim and an unnamed player tested positive in mid-November and the team's activities were paused for two weeks.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Chicago-area man who inspired games died: Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and who won multiple medals at the athletic event over years, has died. He was 64. The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that Cusack, who had Down syndrome, died at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, just south of Chicago, on Dec. 17 of natural causes associated with Alzheimer’s. When he was 10, Cusack joined a Chicago Park District program for children with disabilities, where he met a young physical education teacher, Anne Burke, who is now the chief justice on the Illinois Supreme Court. Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Burke laid the groundwork for the first Special Olympics at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1968, at which Cusack won his first gold medal in the 25-yard freestyle swim. Burke credits Cusack for her idea about creating a citywide track meet for children with special needs that morphed into the Special Olympics.

PRO FOOTBALL

HOF linebacker Kevin Greene dies: Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blond hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks. The Hall of Fame linebacker, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, died Monday, it was confirmed by the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 58. No cause of death was given. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions. He played for Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.

