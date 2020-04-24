For Bears, business figures to pick up in 2nd round of draft

If Pace decides to address the offense with his first two picks, Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet would be a good fit at No. 43 to go with offseason pickups Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris. If they then go with a receiver at 50, Clemson's Tee Higgins or Penn State’s KJ Hamler or might be possibilities.

But if the Bears opt for secondary help with their early picks, the options might include cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson of Utah and Trevon Diggs of Alabama.

So far, it's been a busy offseason for Pace.

The Bears brought in Robert Quinn to take pressure off Mack on the edge, signing the former All-Pro pass rusher to a five-year, $70 million contract. They also signed Graham, hoping the veteran can show some of the form that made him a five-time Pro Bowl pick for New Orleans and Seattle after being released by Green Bay. Pace had a hand in drafting him working in the Saints' front office, and the Bears got little production from their tight ends.

But the most notable move was the trade with Jacksonville for Foles. That created a competition with Trubisky, who struggled in his third season after being drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2017.