For Bears, Dalton-Fields debate continues after loss to Rams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — While the debate in Chicago over whether Andy Dalton or Justin Fields should be the Bears' starting quarterback continued, coach Matt Nagy opted to take a pass.

He wasn't about to play the comparison game a day after a season-opening loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

He insisted that Dalton performed well and that he liked what he saw from Fields. He also sidestepped the question when asked what the veteran brings that the rookie does not.

"Without getting into the comparisons too much, I just think right now when we're evaluating Andy I thought he did a good job of being able to put us in good situations," Nagy said Monday. "And then using Justin when we did, Justin did well, too."

Dalton started and threw for 206 yards in Chicago's 34-14 loss. He got intercepted in the end zone on the game's first possession right after Fields helped put the Bears near the goal line. The three-time Pro Bowler was also sacked three times.

Fields, the 11th overall draft pick, was in on only five plays. But he made the most of them, completing both of his passes for 10 yards. On his only rushing attempt, he scored from the 3.