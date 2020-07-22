Fork in the road: Matt Pobereyko to leave Oilmen for return to pitching

Matt Pobereyko didn’t throw a forkball until he was in college, right as the oft-forgotten pitch was being fazed out of pro baseball.
That’s what makes him unique, is keeping his playing career going and keeping him competitive when facing MLB stars such as Tommy Pham, Eloy Jiminez and others.
“The forkball has been what’s kept me alive. No one really throws that pitch anymore so hitters really have a tough time with it. I think I have the only one that was in Minor League Baseball when I was playing,” Pobereyko said. “There’s a shock value to it. I’ve harnessed the command of the thing (and) I throw it pretty well at this point.”
The Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitching coach, who is the Midwest Collegiate League's all-time saves leader with 18 from 2013-14, will vacate his position to join the St. Paul Saints on Aug. 1. He was drafted by the American Association team for this season after his normal team, Sioux City, decided not to play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pobereyko, a Bishop Noll graduate, initially turned down the opportunity to play but he changed his mind and will use the remainder of the Saints’ season to prepare for the Dominican Winter League, when scouts and organizations from MLB teams and overseas will get a third opportunity to watch him pitch in the league.
“It would be really hard for me to be in a situation where I don’t play baseball for the entirety of a year. It already feels like an eternity since I last got out there so this is just a necessity for me,” he said. “I’ve got to get out there and I’ve got to compete since I’m not getting any younger. I have to take advantage of every opportunity I have left.”
The 28-year-old right-hander said his goal is to end up overseas, whether that’s in the KBO League — which is gaining popularity during the MLB shutdown — Taiwan, Japan or elsewhere. He understands that may come with another trip back to the minor leagues.
Pobereyko signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 and then the New York Mets in 2017. In the Mets organization, he reached as high as Triple-A after strong stints in Double-A and, primarily, High-A ball.
With the St. Lucie Mets, the High-A team, he appeared in 36 games posting a 3.19 ERA, 10 saves and 55 strikeouts in 48 innings. In Double-A he allowed two runs, none earned, in 5 2/3 innings.
His goal is to keep playing and make a living while doing so. He’s watched some of the Korea Baseball Organization despite being played live before dawn and being with the Oilmen when the replay of games are aired. But he’s confident he would fit in.
“I’ve looked at it and I think it’s a league I could definitely compete in. I don’t think I’d be overmatched to be there,” he said. “You just have to catch a couple lucky breaks and maybe you end up in one of those situations.”
The KBO currently allows three foreign players (not from Korea) on their roster with a maximum for two as pitchers. These players can make up to $1 million each. Most are hitters in the middle of the lineup or starting pitchers.
But Pobereyko said there is talk of the KBO of increasing the limit of foreign players, which he hopes means more opportunities for relievers. Pobereyko has been working out during quarantine and said he dropped his weight from 250 pounds in March and to 221 now.
In coaching with the Oilmen, he’s been able to keep up with his typical training with college catchers and pitchers on hand to throw bullpens to and long toss with. But he’s also been giving them advice and found his career path after his playing days are over.
“It just affirmed to me that (coaching is) what I want to do. I thought that’s what I want to do but even doing that for that brief time, that’s 100% what I want to do when I’m done playing,” he said.
Pobereyko said his fastball sits around 93 mph and topped out at 97 mph in last year’s DWL. That electricity matches the atmosphere that locals bring to each game, which he compared to a European soccer match.
“It’s my absolute favorite baseball I’ve ever played. It’s organized chaos is a good way to explain it. The games are crazy ... you have horns and drums and everything going on in the middle of a pitch; big crowds. You have some extreme talent down there,” he said.
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who burst onto the scene as a rookie last year, and Twins’ slugger Miguel Sano were teammates of Pobereyko in the DWL.
Nine years ago, Pobereyko began throwing the forkball while playing for South Suburban College, where he was hired as pitching coach prior to the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season. To throw a forkball, the baseball is held with the index finger and middle finger split wide apart on opposite sides of the ball. It creates a tumbling action, diving down from hitters, and is a bit slower than a splitter.
“I was wild with that thing. It served a purpose and always moved a lot. I just never had great command where now I’m at a point where it’s a 2-0 count and I need to throw this to a good hitter and get a strike, I can throw it in that count.”
But after nearly a decade of refining it, Pobereyko is leaning on it and a leaner body to extend his playing career.
“This is a crazy path. ... I don’t know how many years are left but for the time being it’s just keeping going, finding a place to play and a way to survive while doing this,” he said, “and I’ll keep doing it as long as I’m comfortable with the way I’m living with it and as long as I keep catching a break and getting these winter ball deals.
“I love the game, I love playing it, I love coaching it and this is what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life.”
