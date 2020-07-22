Fork in the road: Matt Pobereyko to leave Oilmen for return to pitching

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Pobereyko didn’t throw a forkball until he was in college, right as the oft-forgotten pitch was being fazed out of pro baseball.

That’s what makes him unique, is keeping his playing career going and keeping him competitive when facing MLB stars such as Tommy Pham, Eloy Jiminez and others.

“The forkball has been what’s kept me alive. No one really throws that pitch anymore so hitters really have a tough time with it. I think I have the only one that was in Minor League Baseball when I was playing,” Pobereyko said. “There’s a shock value to it. I’ve harnessed the command of the thing (and) I throw it pretty well at this point.”

The Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitching coach, who is the Midwest Collegiate League's all-time saves leader with 18 from 2013-14, will vacate his position to join the St. Paul Saints on Aug. 1. He was drafted by the American Association team for this season after his normal team, Sioux City, decided not to play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pobereyko, a Bishop Noll graduate, initially turned down the opportunity to play but he changed his mind and will use the remainder of the Saints’ season to prepare for the Dominican Winter League, when scouts and organizations from MLB teams and overseas will get a third opportunity to watch him pitch in the league.