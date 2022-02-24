Former Boston College assistant named Valparaiso offensive coordinator

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Fleming named Beacons' offensive coordinator: Will Fleming, who was an assistant coach at Boston College for the past two seasons, has been hired as Valparaiso's offensive coordinator. Fleming also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rhode Island from 2014-19. Before getting into coaching, Fleming played at Akron from 2008-12. He transferred to Towson in 2013 but an injury ended his playing career and he was a graduate assistant coach that season.
PRO FOOTBALL
Pace joins Falcons' scouting department: Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has accepted a senior executive position on the Atlanta Falcons' scouting staff. Pace is reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans. Pace joins the Bears GM he replaced, Phil Emery, as a senior personnel exec with Atlanta.
Report: Aikman moving to ESPN: NFL free agency doesn't begin for a few more weeks, but business is about to pick up when it comes to shuffling among the network broadcast teams with perhaps the biggest surprise of them all. Troy Aikman is expected to become the lead analyst on ESPN's “Monday Night Football” after 22 years with Fox. The New York Post reported that Aikman will sign a five-year deal that would rival the $17.5 million per year Tony Romo is making at CBS. ESPN and Fox had no comment on Aikman's future. Aikman has been with Joe Buck on Fox’s top crew since 2002, but there have been rumblings the past couple of months that the Hall of Fame quarterback had been looking to move on. Many thought that Aikman would join Al Michaels at Amazon, which takes over “Thursday Night Football” next season. Instead, it is ESPN, which has its star quarterback after falling short with Romo and Peyton Manning in recent seasons.
PRO GOLF
Kitayama grabs early lead at Honda Classic: Kurt Kitayama — ranked No. 289 in the world — was nearly flawless at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, shooting a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk and Rory Sabbatini. It was Kitayama's best score in 69 rounds on the PGA Tour, fueled by a career-best run of four consecutive birdies on his second nine.