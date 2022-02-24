Former Boston College assistant named Valparaiso offensive coordinator

Fleming named Beacons' offensive coordinator: Will Fleming, who was an assistant coach at Boston College for the past two seasons, has been hired as Valparaiso's offensive coordinator. Fleming also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rhode Island from 2014-19. Before getting into coaching, Fleming played at Akron from 2008-12. He transferred to Towson in 2013 but an injury ended his playing career and he was a graduate assistant coach that season.

Report: Aikman moving to ESPN: NFL free agency doesn't begin for a few more weeks, but business is about to pick up when it comes to shuffling among the network broadcast teams with perhaps the biggest surprise of them all. Troy Aikman is expected to become the lead analyst on ESPN's “Monday Night Football” after 22 years with Fox. The New York Post reported that Aikman will sign a five-year deal that would rival the $17.5 million per year Tony Romo is making at CBS. ESPN and Fox had no comment on Aikman's future. Aikman has been with Joe Buck on Fox’s top crew since 2002, but there have been rumblings the past couple of months that the Hall of Fame quarterback had been looking to move on. Many thought that Aikman would join Al Michaels at Amazon, which takes over “Thursday Night Football” next season. Instead, it is ESPN, which has its star quarterback after falling short with Romo and Peyton Manning in recent seasons.