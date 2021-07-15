Former Crown Point golfer Yianni Kostouros transfers from Ball State to Valparaiso

MEN'S GOLF
Crown Point grad Kostouros transfers to Valpo: After three seasons at Ball State, Crown Point grad Yianni Kostouros has joined the Valparaiso men's golf program as a transfer. Kostouros had a 76.56 scoring average over nine rounds for the Cardinals last season, including a season-low 72 in the third round of the Hoosier Collegiate Invitational on April 4. He had a 74.60 average in 15 rounds in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and posted a 74.95 average over 22 rounds as a freshman in 2018-19. At Crown Point, Kostouros was an all-stater as a senior, was a two-time state qualifier and won sectional and regional titles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA's Emmert says new framework could be coming: NCAA President Mark Emmert said the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned. Emmert said the recent Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA along with the lifting of restrictions on athletes monetizing their fame should be a catalyst to “rethink” what college sports is about. In a 30-minute interview with a small group of reporters, Emmert stressed he was not putting forth a mandate or even a recommendation. But he laid out a vision for the future of college sports that puts fewer limitations on athletes and de-emphasizes the role of a national governing body like the NCAA, which was founded 115 years ago and oversees more than 450,000 students who play sports.
PRO GOLF
Stuard leads rain-plagued PGA event: Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Play was suspended twice in the afternoon because of rain and lightning, with 30 players unable to finish before dark. After dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th to finish his opening nine, Stuard birdied five of the next six holes in the morning round at Keene Trace. “I felt like my iron play was nice today,” Stuard said. “I didn’t think I drove it well, but there’s not a lot of rough so you can kind of attack from anywhere, so that’s what I was able to do.” Luke List was at 65 with Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Armour, Scott Harrington, J.T. Poston, Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth and Taylor Pendrith. Patrick Rodgers, Stephen Stallings Jr. and Will Grimmer also were 7 under when darkness stopped play. Rodgers and Stallings had two holes left, and Grimmer three. Play was delayed for a total of 2 hours, 35 minutes in the afternoon.
PRO TENNIS
Djokovic opts in for Olympics: Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.” Djokovic, 34, posted on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn't know if he was going to play in Tokyo. If the top-ranked Djokovic wins gold in men's singles and at the U.S. Open, he would be the first male tennis player to complete a “Golden Slam” — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.