Former Crown Point golfer Yianni Kostouros transfers from Ball State to Valparaiso

Stuard leads rain-plagued PGA event: Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Play was suspended twice in the afternoon because of rain and lightning, with 30 players unable to finish before dark. After dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th to finish his opening nine, Stuard birdied five of the next six holes in the morning round at Keene Trace. “I felt like my iron play was nice today,” Stuard said. “I didn’t think I drove it well, but there’s not a lot of rough so you can kind of attack from anywhere, so that’s what I was able to do.” Luke List was at 65 with Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Armour, Scott Harrington, J.T. Poston, Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth and Taylor Pendrith. Patrick Rodgers, Stephen Stallings Jr. and Will Grimmer also were 7 under when darkness stopped play. Rodgers and Stallings had two holes left, and Grimmer three. Play was delayed for a total of 2 hours, 35 minutes in the afternoon.