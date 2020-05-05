Former Cubs general manager Eldred 'Salty' Saltwell dies

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Wrigley Field, home to the Cubs, is shown.
Nam Y. Huh, file, Associated Press
CHICAGO — Eldred “Salty” Saltwell, who worked in a variety of roles including general manager and vice president over 30 years with the Cubs, has died, the team said Tuesday. He was 96.
The Cubs said his death Sunday was not related to the novel coronavirus.
Saltwell arrived in Chicago in 1958 and served as concession manager, traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, secretary, general manager, vice president and consultant. He replaced John Holland as GM following the 1975 season and lasted one year in that role, drawing criticism for trading shortstop Don Kessinger and first baseman Andre Thornton as the Cubs finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87.
Saltwell worked as an usher, trainer, play-by-play announcer, traveling secretary and business manager for Sioux City of the Western League from 1947-54. He moved to the Western League office in 1954 and began work in the Cubs' organization a year later with stops Des Moines, Los Angeles and Fort Worth before arriving in Chicago.
Gallery: The Region's biggest Cubs fans
Cubs fans
Gene and Karen Ostergren celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary.
Karen Ostergren
Richard and Peter Pedraza
"We represent both sides," Richard Pedraza wrote via email. Pedraza was born in 1971 and his brother Peter was born in 1972.
Richard Pedraza
Joe Polano
Robert Wilhelm
Joe Polano
Robert Wilhelm
Katie and Bryce Wright
Katie and Bryce Wright
Katie Wright
Don Voros
"Here is my dad, Don Voros of Munster, at his first-ever Crosstown game in 2016! From the 3rd row 1st base seats, his head was a constant swivel! I was so happy to give him such a bucket list item in what would turn out to be the last year of his life."
Dana Zigler
Michael Copley
Michael Copley
Trista Domasica
"I wouldn’t say my dad and I are the 'biggest' fans in the Region, but we are some dedicated, die-hard fans.
I took him to his first game since the early 80s in September for his 60th birthday. I have no idea why we waited so long to go, but we are now making it a daddy/daughter tradition. Our next outing it July 6, and I couldn’t be more excited to spend the day with my best friend in my favorite place on earth!"
Trista Domasica
Steven Minchuk
Steven Minchuk
Kevin Carroll
"Here is a photo from 2016' the week of the World Series. We brought up the Bluesmobile for FOX sports to use during the introduction of Game 3. I decided to ask my girlfriend to marry me and ended up on a few TV stations and the Cubs photographer took a few pictures of our engagement. I'm originally from the Region and a lifelong Cubs fan and this was a great day."
Kevin Carroll
Sara Soler
"My Grandfather (Les Lee) was a loyal cubs fan since 1936 when he was 6 years old. He wanted to see the Cubs win the World Series before he passed and that dream of his came true last year. We just lost this great man in our lives on April 21, 2018. His funeral service ended with the Go Cubs Go! "
Sara Soler
Danielle Shriner
Danielle Shriner, Christina Zecevich and Paige Massie
Danielle Shriner
Christina Zecevich
Christina Zecevich
Carson
"My 10-year-old son Carson has a 20 foot mural of Wrigley Field on his bedroom walls. He was interviewed by a Chicago newspaper last year."
John Gray
Stacey Owen
"My wife Stacey Owen (Hobart, IN) is a lifelong Cubs fan, she grew up watching it with her grandfather TL. Last year she got to play baseball at Wrigley Field and meet Ryne Sandberg I was so happy for her!"
Jon Owen
Emily
"Last July with pals."
Emily
Rich Ramierz
"Here are some photos of my family. We are big Cub fans."
Rich Ramierz
Joee
This picture was taken in 1983. From left to right: Diane Rapnikas (my mother) , Joee Lindmark (myself) and Jackie Rapnikas (my grandmother). Three generations of Cubs fans! And, yes, I am coloring on the visitors dug out.
Joee
Chris Zavala
Chris Zavala
Amanda Huhnke
Amanda Huhnke
Stephanie Homoky
Game 5 in 2016. The Chicago Cubs beat the Dodgers to go to the World Series.
Stephanie Homoky
Viviana
"We are a house divided. My fiancé is a Cubs fan and I am a White Sox fan so our newborn Viviana has to cheer for both."
Crystal and Gabriel
Viviana
"We are a house divided. My fiancé is a Cubs fan and I am a White Sox fan so our newborn Viviana has to cheer for both."
Crystal and Gabriel
Kristin Cantrell
"My husband has been a life long Cubs fan, so when I met him 10 years ago he quickly got me hooked on the Lovable Losers. We were fortunate enough to go to Game 7 in Cleveland and experience the euphoria firsthand! We talk all the time about re-telling every detail of that game to our grandchildren some day! Lovable Losers no more!"
Kristin Cantrell
Beth Wrobel of Valparaiso
Christmas wish comes true!
Provided
Stephen McCrea of Crown Point
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My entire life is focused around the Cubs. At my house, there is a Cubs item in every room, but none is decorated as much as my office. My son was born in March 2016 and didn't even have to wait until his first birthday to see the Cubs win the World Series. My wife and I like to think he was the one who broke the curse."
Provided
Barry Quigg of Highland
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"I have been a Cubs fan as long as I can remember. My dad, Barry, affectionately known as 'Bear', passed on his love for the Cubbies to me, just as I have to my son, Caden. My dad had been longing for a World Series Championship his entire life and would have been beyond himself when the Cubs won it all this past year. My dad passed away in May of last year. The night before he passed, my dad's last words to me were, 'Did the Cubs win? (Yes) Did the Sox lose? (Yes) It's a great day.' I have to believe that he was up in heaven pulling strings in Game 7. After my dad's passing, I had his thumbprint made into necklace charms for me and my son. We wore them throughout the playoffs. We also had bottles of champagne sitting out for Game 7. The last bottle was for my dad. After the Game 7 victory, we went to his grave site and sprayed it down. My father was the best dad in the world. I was very blessed to have him as a father and for passing down his love for the Cubbies. He was and forever will be the greatest Cubs fan I have ever and will ever know."
Provided
Andrew Blank of Merrillville
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My parents were big Cubs fans who took us to many games over the years growing up. Some of my best memories are sitting in the upper deck at Wrigley, watching the game with glove in hand, just hoping a foul ball might come my way. They instilled in my brother and I a love for the Cubs and baseball. Most of my extended family are Cubs fans as well. Since my senior year of college we have been doing annual Cubs outings. Last year, in 2016, we were fortunate to go to several regular season games as well as hang out at Murphy's during the Cubs playoff run. We were there when they won the pennant; it was wild! This year we have plans to go to a few regular season home games, and we recently booked a trip to go see the Cubs at Fenway this April. There is nothing like Cubs culture!"
Provided
Karl Kegebein of Dyer
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My husband and his grandpa are the two biggest fans I know . Grandpa George waited 94 years for a World Series win. So proud!"
Provided
Laura Hiestand of Wheatfield
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My husband and I have both been Cubs fans since we were young, but when the Cubs advanced to the World Series on our wedding night, we definitely had to celebrate! Our entire wedding turned into a "Go Cubs Go" train and we flew the W around the entire venue! Go Cubs!"
Provided
Belia Farver of Lowell
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My first memories are from '69 and my mom lost 10 pounds in September. This year of course is our most memorable season ever. My basement is a shrine to the boys in blue and this picture caps off a lifetime of being a Cubs fan..I can't imagine being a fan of any other team."
Provided
Louis Ampeliotis of Portage
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"I've been a Cubs fan since I was two years old when my Grandfather took me to my First Game on the Old South Shore Locomotive.. I've been going to the Home Opener for over 25 years and am going again April 10th.. My License plates are personalized and say Cubs4LFE on them as Well!! I Live and Breathe Chicago Cubs and Was With The Ultimate Person when they Won the World Series.. I will NEVER FORGET THAT MOMENT!! CUBS4LIFE!!"
Provided
Courtney Hale of Kouts
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"Our family bleeds Cubbie blue! We have shared our love of baseball and the Cubbies with our 4 young boys and now they love following all the teams: South Bend Cubs, Tennessee Smokies, Eugene Emeralds, and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans."
"It's what you have in your heart."- Ron Santo
Provided
Scott Jones of Portage
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"I have had different Cubs designs shaved into my hair since October of 2016, the one on the left being the most recent! I have yet to go a day without some sort of Cubs design in my hair. I've been a die hard Cubs fan all my life, win or lose I'm watching them. A big shout-out to my barber Jimbo who has designed all of these!! #GoCubsGo #FlyTheW"
Provided
Beverly Gibbs of DeMotte
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"HAPPINESS IS......A CUBS GAME ON TV AND MY DOG BY MY SIDE 💙 I live & breathe the Cubbies and she right there with me. #girlsbestfriend#gocubs"
Provided
Cosme B Martinez of Gary
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My dad Carlos Martinez has been a die-hard Cubs fan for 60-plus years. He never misses a game. He couldn't have been more exited to see the Cubs win the World Series."
Provided
Scott Mackenzie of St. John
I've waited 40 years to get this tattoo. I've finally been able to do it.
Provided
Jacqueline Vargas of Hammond
I'm glad my grandparents raised me to be a Cubs fan. I remember at age 8 watching the games on TV with them yelling and screaming and singing "Jodi, Jodi Davis" watching all the greats like Ryne Sandberg , Rick Sutcliffe, Andre Dawson and many others. My only wish was for my grandfather Espinosa to witness them win a world series win which he missed by 2 weeks as he passed away October 17th 2016. I'm sure he watched and danced in heaven.
Provided
Craig Collard of Schererville
Craig Collard is the biggest Cubs fan. Why, you ask? Well, it has been a family tradition since his grandfather was a young man, back in 1930's. His mother, Joan Collard, another an avid fan and deserving winner of this contest, passed her love of the Cubs to her son, Craig. Craig has a impressive Cubs basement that he designed himself, complete with a wall of ivy. Moreover, Craig has three beautiful daughters, who he named after Cubs players (Grace - Mark Grace, Lily - Ted Lilly, and Keri - Kerry Wood). All three girls have meet their namesakes as infants. Craig saves lives everyday as Hammond firefighter. Vote for Craig and his girls! Go Cubs!
Beth Fletcher Photography
Stephanie Howard of Merrillville
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"These were the flowers at my dad's funeral. He passed away 12/24/15 and missed seeing them win the World Series. We had these flowers preserved and made into 2 smaller versions in separate shadow boxes. One for me and one for my sister to remember our dad and the Cubbies forever! We hope you are rooting with Harry and all the other players and fans that have passed on, Dad! Go Cubs Go!"
Provided
Joe Pancek of Valparaiso
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"I have watched the Cubs ever since I can remember. I have watched all games through thick and thin. I raised my boys to love the Cubs. My picture shows what every year we hope to do! The Cubs candle was handed down by a great grandparent and she was never going to light it till they made the World Series. After many years of hoping and waiting, my family and I were able to finally light that candle. PICTURES: My wife and I at game one of the NLDS. My sons and I at Game 3 of the World Series and finally my son and I watching the last out and winning the World Series. My dream has come true.
Provided
Don Nelson of Portage
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My brother Don has been a Cubs fan his entire life. He has lived and died with every game for over 35 years. We had the good fortune of being at the game at Wrigley where the Cubs won to advance to the NLCS two years ago. Don has been through years of the bad to be able to celebrate this past season. He was a real DieHard Cubs fan in the 80's. There is no bigger Cubs fan than my brother Don. Although he is physically limited, Don has remained a Cubs fan through the years and the Cubs are the one thing he always looked forward to rooting for every spring."
Provided
Michael Berg of Highland
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My grandpa turned me into a die hard Cubs fan growing up, this past summer he spent his last good week alive at a Cubs game. The next week he went to the hospital and never left. His last event in his life was spent at Wrigley Field. The Cubs won a month after his death and every emotion in the world was felt in Wrigleyville the night they won it all. I took his funeral card with me to the city that night and had the best time of my life. Hopefully my best friend Jordan Minch who pitches in the Cubs farm system can reach Wrigley this season or the next. Photo was taken by the Chicago Tribune and the photographer sent it to me the next morning.
Chicago Tribune
Rick Godinez of Whiting
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"I've been a diehard Cubs fan my whole life and this year was blessed with a son to raise as one as well!!!!"
Provided
Amanda Cartwright of Lowell
I'm a huge cubs fan, I have just about anything cubs, when I was a kid I would call into cubs vineline and win prizes every week, and talk cubs with the host, I go pretty much every birthday in April and freeze my butt off because it's my birthday and I wanna see the cubs! Last year for their 2016 World Series win, I legit quit my job because I wouldn't get enough sleep to work as a truck driver, and miss the most important game of my life, so this is why I'm the biggest fanatic of the fantastic Chicago cubs
Provided
Julie Thomas of Portage
This is a little clip of my Crazy Cubs Fan Family!! From as long as I can remember this is the only team there was to root for. My Dad (the greatest man ever) has lived for this team and I'm sure he learned this from another great man his father, Pa. As a kid I remember Grandma and Pa Cheering for their team, along with my dad and mom and my aunts and uncles and 20 something cousins and my family of my own and my sisters and their families and soon enough when the next generation gets here for our family, you better believe they will be bleeding cubbie blue! Whether we are cheering from Wrigley Field, our homes, the car, in heaven or wherever we might be......Go Cubs Go!!! Let's have another great season!
Provided
Evone Santiago of Portage
Being a Cubs Fan means so much more than just watching baseball. It's the memories made with the ones you love! This Team brings Families & Friends together bringing pure joy to their lives. Win or lose they embody Faith & Perserverance! I loved The Cubs before their Championship Win & I love them now until I take my last breath! That's what being a true fan means to me! Being there for the good, the bad, the ugly, and the simple magic that comes alive during every single game! And I'll be singing "Go Cubs Go" when I watch!
Provided
Jaime Keene of Crown Point
Both my husband and I have been Cubs fans since we were little and now we have our kids that are huge fans as well. We watch every game together!! We love our Cubbies.
Provided
Heather Helmuth of Schererville
I have been a fan all my life. My grandpa was a die hard fan. My mom and I grew up watching the games with him. I have been to at least 100 Cubs games. I have been all over the country to at least 8 stadiums to see them. My daughter, husband, and I go to at least 5 games per season. I have met many current players. My daughter met her favorite player last year, Jake Arrieta, when we stayed at the same hotel as the team in Cincinnati. One of my favorite moments was meeting Ron Santo. I invited the Cubs announcers to our wedding and I received a shout out on the broadcast and a written letter. We got engaged with a brick outside Wrigley Field.
Provided
Michael Kelly of Highland
Been a fan since I was 3 thanks to my Grandma, Emily. We never missed a game while she was alive. Have caarried on her tradition with my family.
Provided
Deanna Christ of Highland
Our first date was a Cubs game, that God rained out. So we had to go on a second date. It's been 6 years and we are getting married in June sporting cubbie blue! We spend on anniversary at a cubs game!
Provided
Melissa Drapac of Schererville
My family has been Cubs fans since... well my dad being born in 1948. He passed his fandom down to us. He turned my mom into a fanatic. I went to my first game when I was just a month old. In 2003, my mom and I made a bet we would get tattoos when they win it all. Well 13 years later and you can see the results- my mom even cemented her love of Anthony Rizzo!
Provided
Tami Everett-Silva of Portage
My daughter and I love the Cubs! We couldn't be together the day they won the World Series, still can't believe it happened, but we were on the phone when it happened! I wouldn't have wanted to be with anyone else but her on that amazing night!!
Provided
Mike Killeen of Schererville
Mike Killeen is a die hard, life long Cubs fan! He is a long time season ticket holder. He paints the Cubs logo in his front yard and hosts viewing parties for friends, family and neighbors! You might have seen his blow up screen from 77th Avenue. His love for the Cubs is contagious and he instills this love in his kids. His entire garage is decorated in Cubs memorabilia and newspapers. His wedding cake was a replica Wrigley Field. He got his dog a Cubs tattoo. Mike Killeen definitely deserves this award!
Provided
Rick Godinez of Whiting
I've been a diehard Cubs fan my whole life and this year was blessed with a son to raise as one as well!!!!
Provided
Daniel Coleman of Griffith
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"I'm a Sox fan born and raised. My wife is a Cubs fan. But my kids sure do look cute in all their Cubs gear."
Provided
Amanda Coleman of Griffith
"My husband's a Sox fan and I'm a Cubs fan. Our kids aren't sure what to be yet. I got him to wear Cubs gear and spend an evening at Wrigley for Game 3 of the World Series and it was awesome, even though they lost that game. We even made it on TV after the game with my dad and cousin who flew in from Texas. He now owns 2 Cubs shirts and a hat."
Provided
Brooke Cisar of Otis
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"Ever since I was a little girl, I have been raised up on watching the Chicago Cubs from watching it with my mom to my grandparents. This year I recently lost my mom 3 days before my son was born. Not only is this picture a tribute to her, but it's also to show I am along with my son a true Chicago Cubs Fan."
Provided
Jacalyn Brabbs of Hammond
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My grandson Weston fell in love with baseball this summer and had to be Zobrist for Halloween!"
Provided
Mandy VanScoyk of Hammond
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"Ever since the day I was born I've bled Cubbie blue. I had the privilege to go to my first game when I was two, and was held by Harry Caray (he was drunk). My favorite all time player is Ryne Sandberg. I've never given up on my Cubbies! Yeah, they let you down year to year, but winning the 2016 World Series was worth the disappointments! I'm looking forward to the repeat this year, and hoping they become a dynasty! Go Cubs Go!!!"
Provided
Sharon Thomas of St. John
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"From my first memory of watching my Cubbies in 1969 on WGN at the age of 7...to a surprise gift of tickets to The Rube Walker Banquet in 1978 at the age of 16 where I got to meet some of my favorite Cubs...to my dreams of becoming World Series Champs finally coming true at the age of 54...I have LOVED the Cubs forever through thick and thin!"
Provided
Ryan Chandler of Hebron
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"Ryan has been a Cubs fan since he was a young boy. He is a true die hard Cubs fan that bleeds blue. I can't even count the number of games he has been to. He has never doubted that they would win the World Series. He was at Game 3 of the World Series. When the Cubs lost he had a lot of Sox fans talking about the Cubs. He NEVER doubted the Cubs or lost hope. He just kept saying that they will win it. This is their year and they are going to win it! The picture I posted was from the World Series. He always said.. 'I never doubted them for a second. I believed.'"
Provided
Lori Gross of Lowell
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"One year old Henry, a fifth generation Cubs fan, is cheering on his favorite team in the bleachers on a beautiful day from the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field. Go Cubs Go!"
Provided
Alvarez Zayra of Indiana
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"I been a Cubs fan all my 15 weeks of life. I was born the year that MY CUBBIES won the World Series. The Chicago Cubs don't know it yet, but I'm their good luck charm! GO CUBBIES!!!"
Provided
Jessica Rayner of Cedar Lake
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"We have always been big Chicago Cubs fans. My oldest daughter's favorite song is Go Cubs Go, and she has big dreams of meeting Jake Arrieta. This September we added another die hard Cubs fan to our lineup. We watched them clinch the Worlds Series together and will forever remember they way we were feeling. Go Cubs Go!"
Provided
Jennifer Jorge of Dyer
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"This is my nephew Mateo Kluga. His dad, Doug Kluga, has been a fan ever since I can remember. Mateo loves the Cubs just as much as dad! At such a young age, he knows all the players and their positions. He goes to games with his dad and watches every game with him! The picture was taken when they went to the parade."
Provided
Christine Caldwell of Portage
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My family is the biggest fans of our beloved Cubbies. Mickey Morandini played with the Cubs, and lived down the street, in Valpo, and he invited my 3-year-old to meet him when she was doing her Chemo. Breanna then met Tony Campana who was also a cancer survivor, and now we have Anthony Rizzo who is also a cancer survivor, so when Bre finally met Anthony he autographed her Cancer Survivor tattoo and she has his autograph tattooed on her! We have met a lot of GREAT cubs players over her 22 years , but Anthony has stole her heart. We have two dogs, Clark Rizzo and Addison Grace. Breanna now has a baby who was born October 13 just in time to be our Good Luck Charm World Series Baby. The Cubs will always be a part of our hearts no matter if they win or lose. #TheyAreGood #WSRepeat #1Fan"
Provided
Amy Harnew of Griffith
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"Addison Grace was born to be a Cubs fan. She's named after Addison Street that houses Wrigley Field, and former Cubs player Mark Grace. She was born 10-21-2016 during an awesome playoff run. She never had to wait too long to see the Cubs win a World Series, but her mommy will make sure she understand how much joy and heartache has gone into her namesake. Go Cubs!"
Provided
Kristi Calder of Valparaiso
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"We love our Cubbies family style!!!!"
Provided
Amanda Gunter of Wheatfield
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"This is a picture of my father and my daughter the day the Cubs won the World Series. My dad has always been the biggest Cubs fan I know and has waiting his whole life for a World Series win, while my daughter Maci only had to wait 6 months! This picture represents my dad's heart and soul -- his granddaughter and the Cubs!"
Provided
Elizabeth Frontzak of Cicero
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"I have loved the cubs since I can remember .. I use to sit with my father and watch the games. Unfortunately my father passed away of Alzheimers 10 years ago so he didn't get to see them win the World Series. I have my Cubs tattoo which is getting the World Series Banner added in two weeks for my birthday. I have lots of Cubs collectibles along with shirts and hats. I even have a Cubs Jersey for my chihuahua. I also have an apartment in Cleveland and the World Series flag is hanging out the window. My love for the Cubs has spread 2 people that are not sports fans and because of that they have become Cubs fans.
Provided
Remington Smith of Portage
Why such a big Cubs fan? Remington is a huge Cubs fan because they won their first World Series the year she was born. She stayed up late each night to watch them play and was so excited to see them win. Her first game she ever attended was while she was still in her mother's belly. She has tickets to visit the Ivy this summer and show off her new world series champions shirt!
Provided
Jeremy Lewis of Wanatah
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"First off I've wave the W and wore our cubbies blue at every west coast game since being stationed in California. I've attend each of the past 3 spring trainings and even got to meet the team last year! While deployed I'd download ever radio cast so I could listen to the games in the middle of the night thanks to all our day games and successfully converted a few "yankee" fans in the Philippines to cubbie blue! Lol id be be more then happy to come home for a couple games back home at a real home game with the cubbies family!"
Provided
Lisa Nordyke of Hammond
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My dad was a die hard fan. Sadly he passed away in July and didn't get to see his team win the world series. He went to Heaven wearing a Cubs shirt!"
Provided
Michelle Orth of Highland
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"My husband and I are life long, die hard Cubs fans! When we decided to get married, we knew we had to do it at Wrigley! We said "I do" on Friday May13th during the Cubs-Pirates game! After the bottom of the 2nd, we said our wedding vows and our Pastor pronounced us husband and wife! Our love for the Cubs brought us together and getting married at Wrigley the year we won it all was a dream come true!"
Provided
Mary Schneider of Hammond
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"After 80 years my Mom finally became a Cubs die hard fan!! She watched almost every game and knew all the players by name with Kris Bryant being her favorite!!"
Provided
Rene Valdez of Schererville
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"Born and raised a Cubs fan. It is a generational passion in my family that my father passed on to myself and two brothers. My son Nolan was born August 23, 2016 and the first thing I ever did when I held him was take my cubs hat off and put it on his head. I was at game 6 of the NLCS when they clinched the national league pennant; once in a lifetime! The night the Cubs won the world series, 2 month old Nolan was sleeping. I was so ecstatic during the last out of the game that I ran out my front door to celebrate because I did not want to wake him. When I came back inside I told my wife (a sox fan) that I had clapped so hard that my wedding ring flew off but that I didn't care because the cubs won. (She wasn't too happy about that.) We looked for it that night, and in the weeks to come but we could not find it. I told her that I had faith because that is what cubs fans do. We live near a park and I promised the next time I saw someone with a metal detector that I would have them scan the yard and they'd find it because this is OUR YEAR. On NEW YEAR'S EVE I finally spotted someone at the park and I gave them $20 to search my yard. The young man searched and found the ring and handed it to my wife, and much to her dismay, the magic of the 2016 world series will always be found in that ring. You can't make this stuff up. #WeAreGood"
Provided
Anna Seitz of Hammond
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"This here is my grandma Joanne Wojcicki, she is a die heart cubs fan! She has always been a cubs fan and will be til the day she dies! This little amount of stuff doesn't even compare how much cubs gear she has!"
Provided
Amanda Jones and Black Evans of LaPorte
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"The Cubs always have been and always will be our team. Every year we have said "next year" and truly thought it was going to be. We've stood by our team especially when W's were rare. People said we were crazy and to get over them but the Cubs have a special place in our hearts. The 'loveable losers' made us sing, scream, and cry so many times..but this picture is us both crying and celebrating the moment Kris Bryant threw to Rizzo for that final out. We talk about that victory daily and how we would love to live in that moment forever. Being a cubs fan is so much fun win or lose. Especially when you're enjoying a game at Wrigley field. To many many more tears and winning years! Go Cubbies!! We will always believe!"
Provided
Maci Dalby of Valpo
Why such a big Cubs fan?
"Not only as her parents are huge fans but Maci's grandparents are HUGE cubs fans. Maci is a huge fan. She was not even a month old when the cubs won the world serious. We call her our "WORLD SERIES Baby!" We have been to Hundreds of Cubs game. And we CAN'T WAIT to take her to her 1st cubs game this season! LETS GO FOR A REPEAT!!!!"
Provided
Carson Gray of Crown Point
Submitted by Carson Gray of
Crown Point.
Provided
Julie Stephens of St. John
Julie Stephens made the news!
Provided
Morgan Daly of Valparaiso
Morgan Daly of Valparaiso has a Cubs tattoo form the World Series win.
Provided
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!