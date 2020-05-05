You are the owner of this article.
Former Cubs general manager Eldred 'Salty' Saltwell dies
PRO BASEBALL

Former Cubs general manager Eldred 'Salty' Saltwell dies

Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field, home to the Cubs, is shown.

 Nam Y. Huh, file, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Eldred “Salty” Saltwell, who worked in a variety of roles including general manager and vice president over 30 years with the Cubs, has died, the team said Tuesday. He was 96.

The Cubs said his death Sunday was not related to the novel coronavirus.

Saltwell arrived in Chicago in 1958 and served as concession manager, traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, secretary, general manager, vice president and consultant. He replaced John Holland as GM following the 1975 season and lasted one year in that role, drawing criticism for trading shortstop Don Kessinger and first baseman Andre Thornton as the Cubs finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87.

Saltwell worked as an usher, trainer, play-by-play announcer, traveling secretary and business manager for Sioux City of the Western League from 1947-54. He moved to the Western League office in 1954 and began work in the Cubs' organization a year later with stops Des Moines, Los Angeles and Fort Worth before arriving in Chicago.

