Former Don Bosco star Mfiondu Kabengele signs with Celtics

PRO BASKETBALL

Don Bosco's Kabengele signs with Celtics: Forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele, who played at Don Bosco Prep in Crown Point, signed a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics on Monday, the team announced. Kabengle played in four games for the Celtics summer league team, averaging 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 blocks. A first-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 before a draft-day trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, Kabengele has played in 51 NBA games with the Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Last season, he averaged 17.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G-League.

Stefanovic sees action in summer league: Crown Point grad and former Purdue standout Sasha Stefanovic played in one game for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA summer league, finishing with three points, four assists and one rebound.

Bucks sign Connaughton to extension: Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, a former Notre Dame standout, has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season. The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5% of his 3-point attempts. Connaughton has spent the last four seasons with the Bucks after playing three seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers. He has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 417 regular-season games.

PRO HOCKEY

Olczyk leaves Blackhawks' broadcast team: Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts. He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky works for as an assistant general manager. “For 16 seasons, we were fortunate to have legendary broadcaster Eddie Olczyk bring Chicago Blackhawks hockey into the homes of our fans," the team said in a statement Monday. "We are going to miss him as much as our fans will. Though we are disappointed to learn today that he has decided to go in another direction, Eddie will always be part of the Blackhawks family. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.” Olczyk also does national broadcasts for TNT. He has become one of the leading hockey voices in the U.S. after playing more than 1,000 NHL games.