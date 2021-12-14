Former girls basketball standout Monica Maxwell to be inducted into HOF

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Former East Chicago Central star Monica Maxwell honored: Monica Maxwell will be honored as one of 11 inductees into the 20th Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame women’s induction class on April 30, 2022. Maxwell was a 1995 Indiana All-Star, high school All-American and finalist for the Naismith Award for the top prep player in the nation. The EC Central graduate was a unanimous first team All-State selection after averaging 24.4 points her senior season. Maxwell was a member of teams that won four sectional titles, including a 22-1 team her senior season. She played at Louisiana Tech on teams that went 123-13 in four seasons, winning four conference championships, making four NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Final Four appearances as 1998 national runners-up and 1999 national semi-finalists. She was 1996 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, 1997 and 1998 Sun Belt all-conference and 1999 Sun Belt Tournament MVP and graduated fourth in Louisiana Tech history in 3-point field goals made and fourth in 3-point field goals attempted. A member of the 1997 Jones Cup Silver Medal team for USA Basketball, she played four seasons in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever, was assistant coach at Tulane University and Cal State Northridge, and has been a high school athletics administrator for 11 years, currently as athletic director at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech High School.
PRO FOOTBALL
Moore named Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee: Kenny Moore II is the Colts' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and on Monday head coach Frank Reich explained how deserving an honor it is for the fifth-year cornerback. "You're talking about obviously not only a star player on the field, but this guy is extremely selfless, he cares deeply about this community," Reich said. Moore learned of his nomination thanks to a surprise visit to the Colts' complex by his mom. "It means a lot to me, but I feel like it's a testament to the community that I was raised in and the family that has raised me to come this far," Moore said. Fans can vote for Moore in the Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge through Jan. 17 by tweeting the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge and tagging @KennyKennyMoe3 on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Big Ten recognizes fall Academic All-Big Ten student-athletes: The Big Ten Conference recognized a total of 1,823 students on fall sports rosters who have been named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team. The list of honorees includes 161 field hockey students, 699 football students, 151 men’s and 221 women’s cross country students, 157 men’s and 281 women’s soccer students and 153 volleyball students. Among the fall honorees, 60 had unblemished GPAs. Indiana saw six honorees: Brinley Foster (field hockey), Lauryn Mick (women's cross country), Ann Aehling (women's soccer), Sofia Black (women's soccer), Melanie Forbes (women's soccer), Bethany Kopel (women's soccer). Purdue had four honorees: Ben Furtney (football), Ian Hunter (men's cross country), Mya Hagerty (women's cross country), Leah Keesling (women's cross country).