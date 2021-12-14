Former girls basketball standout Monica Maxwell to be inducted into HOF

Former East Chicago Central star Monica Maxwell honored: Monica Maxwell will be honored as one of 11 inductees into the 20th Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame women’s induction class on April 30, 2022. Maxwell was a 1995 Indiana All-Star, high school All-American and finalist for the Naismith Award for the top prep player in the nation. The EC Central graduate was a unanimous first team All-State selection after averaging 24.4 points her senior season. Maxwell was a member of teams that won four sectional titles, including a 22-1 team her senior season. She played at Louisiana Tech on teams that went 123-13 in four seasons, winning four conference championships, making four NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Final Four appearances as 1998 national runners-up and 1999 national semi-finalists. She was 1996 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, 1997 and 1998 Sun Belt all-conference and 1999 Sun Belt Tournament MVP and graduated fourth in Louisiana Tech history in 3-point field goals made and fourth in 3-point field goals attempted. A member of the 1997 Jones Cup Silver Medal team for USA Basketball, she played four seasons in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever, was assistant coach at Tulane University and Cal State Northridge, and has been a high school athletics administrator for 11 years, currently as athletic director at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech High School.