Former golf champion Buck Bartholomew died at 89
LOCAL GOLF

Former golf champion Buck Bartholomew died at 89

Buck Bartholomew

Buck Bartholomew won seven straight Vidette-Times Championship tournaments from 1956-62. Bartholomew died on Thursday. He was 89.

 Provided

Buck Bartholomew loved golf and he loved his childhood sweetheart, Betty Mae Aigner.

Those two loves came together during an improbable round of golf as Bartholomew was in the midst of winning seven straight Vidette-Times Championship tournaments from 1956-62.

“Buck was getting ready to play his final round when he realized Betty Mae had taken his car with his clubs in it,” longtime friend Bob Cain said. “All he had was her clubs. So, he went out and he won the tournament with those anyway.”

Bartholomew, a former lieutenant in the US Air Force, died on Thursday at age 89. The Valparaiso native served in the military from 1953-56 and his time in the service was bookended by a love of golf that took over nearly every waking second of his childhood.

“We started playing golf together in 1940 when we were 10 years old and we never looked back,” Cain said. “We played all day long until we were teenagers. I can remember playing 54 holes in a day. The bug bit us and away we went.”

Bartholomew graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Indiana University, where he was captain of the golf team. Before departing for the military, Bartholomew won the 1953 City Amateur Golf tournament in Valparaiso at age 22. He became the youngest winner of the tournament in 19 years. After returning from the service, he won the 1956 Vidette-Times Championship by hitting a 15-foot putt to beat Jim Perry in a sudden death playoff.

“I really don’t know anyone else that I’ve ever seen putt as good as he could,” Cain said. “Buck certainly had it. You’d play with him and you’d wonder, ‘How lucky can one guy be?’”

Bartholomew’s knack for putting was grown out of a diligent approach to the game. An approach that his daughter, Valparaiso resident Carol Stoner, saw firsthand while growing up.

“He practiced all the time,” Stoner said. “He really did love the game. He cheered on other people. That’s who my dad was. He had a separation of winning from ego. He would play with all sorts of players. He didn’t need someone to be a scratch golfer, he just loved playing.”

Bartholomew won his second consecutive Vidette-Times tournament in 1957 by 11 strokes. He did the same again in 1959 and 1960. His 1958 victory was by a paltry seven strokes over Rudy Cooper and Lew Keller. In both 1961 and 1962, Bartholomew held off Valparaiso University golfer Rusty Hilst by three and four strokes, respectively. Following his seventh straight tournament title, Bartholomew announced he was stepping away from the tournament for good.

“He’s the best golfer that I ever knew,” Cain said. “Now that doesn’t mean I ever knew all the famous ones. We must have played a thousand rounds of golf together in our years.”

Bartholomew, who later married Betty “Jean” Heinrich after Aigner died unexpectedly in 1988, was also an accomplished clarinet player. He is survived by his two children, Jeffrey and Carol as well as his four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

