Former golf champion Buck Bartholomew died at 89

“I really don’t know anyone else that I’ve ever seen putt as good as he could,” Cain said. “Buck certainly had it. You’d play with him and you’d wonder, ‘How lucky can one guy be?’”

Bartholomew’s knack for putting was grown out of a diligent approach to the game. An approach that his daughter, Valparaiso resident Carol Stoner, saw firsthand while growing up.

“He practiced all the time,” Stoner said. “He really did love the game. He cheered on other people. That’s who my dad was. He had a separation of winning from ego. He would play with all sorts of players. He didn’t need someone to be a scratch golfer, he just loved playing.”

Bartholomew won his second consecutive Vidette-Times tournament in 1957 by 11 strokes. He did the same again in 1959 and 1960. His 1958 victory was by a paltry seven strokes over Rudy Cooper and Lew Keller. In both 1961 and 1962, Bartholomew held off Valparaiso University golfer Rusty Hilst by three and four strokes, respectively. Following his seventh straight tournament title, Bartholomew announced he was stepping away from the tournament for good.

“He’s the best golfer that I ever knew,” Cain said. “Now that doesn’t mean I ever knew all the famous ones. We must have played a thousand rounds of golf together in our years.”