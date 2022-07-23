Former Lake Central softball coach Jeff Sherman enjoying his new journey as assistant AD at LaPorte

In the slog of a 30-plus game softball season, competing for regional and state titles, it was easy to forget to have fun.

So Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman would offer his players some advice: enjoy the journey.

Now, he's reminding himself to enjoy the journey, his new journey as an assistant athletic director at LaPorte.

"We wanted our players to embrace the journey," Sherman said. "Now I've got a whole new journey I've got to embrace here."

The decision to leave Lake Central after 19 years — 13 of them as a coach — wasn't an easy one. For Sherman, the most important factor in the decision was LaPorte's new athletic director.

When Sherman played for the freshman baseball team at Warsaw, his head coach was Steve Santana — LaPorte's former assistant athletic director, now athletic director.

"This is a guy that I respect incredibly," Sherman said. "Its funny actually. They say life comes full circle. ... I think he's a great man."

When Sherman took the job at Lake Central in 2003, Santana was one of the first people to reach out to him.

In his time at the helm of Lake Central softball, the program won 303 games and finished as the state runner-up three times.

While Sherman's relationship with Santana made it an easier decision, it was his years at Lake Central that left him feeling prepared to step into this new role. He's been involved in multiple sports — he's coached baseball and football on top of his lengthy time as the head of the softball program. He also thinks he's been able to pick up a thing or two from the athletic administrators he's worked with in the past.

Sherman was also integral in creating the new Softball Coaches Association of Indiana and was heavily involved in the previous iteration under the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.

"I think that's one of the things that gets overlooked," Sherman said. "I think that that helped a lot. I've worked in the administration aspect of the coaches associations for a few years now. That probably helped me really ease the transition here."

Leaving Lake Central was never going to be painless. Sherman had spent the better part of two decades there after all. He was getting ready for football season at this time last year, now he's learning the ropes of a new job at a new school.

But for him, coaching wasn't the harder thing to step away from.

"There's no question I'm going to miss coaching," Sherman said. "I already do. "This is my 20th year in education in total. I think from a teaching standpoint I really am going to miss teaching a lot. I really, really enjoyed teaching and felt like I was a passionate teacher."

Despite that, the time felt right for Sherman, someone who's always felt a strong pull towards high school athletics.

Sherman is in his second week on the job at LaPorte. Beyond working in a new school with new people, his biggest adjustment has been the questions. As a coach, he was used to asking all the questions. Now, he's expected to have all the answers.

"I'm learning new things every day," Sherman said. "Right now I'm just kind of getting my feet wet, getting the lay of the land. After 19 years at one school its amazing how different a new building is."

Taking over Lake Central's program will be Brooke Baker-Runyon, who won state titles as a player at LC (2002) and as a coach at Andrean (2012).