 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Former LaPorte AD Ed Gilliland joins IHSAA in part-time role

  • 0
LaPorte fans

LaPorte fans cheer on their team in 2014.

 Kyle Telechan, file, The Times

PREP SPORTS

Former LaPorte AD joins IHSAA: Ed Gilliland, who retired as LaPorte's athletic director this summer, has been appointed an IHSAA Associate Commissioner. Gilliland will work in the northern part of Indiana. He will focus on assisting new athletic directors as well as helping to recruit and retain officials. The former LaPorte boss will also "provide support at IHSAA state tournament events, attend member school regular season athletic events, IHSAA Principal meetings, and be available for opportunities to promote the values of education-based athletics," according to a press release. Gilliland served as LaPorte's AD for 25 years before stepping down this summer. He's served the past seven years on the IHSAA Executive Committee, acting as the chairperson in 2017-18.

AUTO RACING

IMSA returns to Indy: Indianapolis Motor Speedway will see IMSA action for the first time since 2014 next year. It was announced on Friday that the sports car series would return in 2023 for what's being called the "IMSA Battle on the Bricks." The event is set to be held on Sept. 17, with NBC televising the race. The race will be part of a three-day race weekend, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, a four-hour race featuring production-based race cars, on that Saturday. IMSA will return again in 2024 and 2025 for endurance race events.

People are also reading…

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo earns academic honor: Valparaiso soccer earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award on Friday. The award is given to collegiate programs that post a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or better for the entire academic year. The Beacons team GPA of 3.58 was more than enough for the honor. In the past 20 years, Valparaiso has been a recipient of the award on 19 occasions according to a press release from the athletic department. 

Postseason recap: Region runners and soccer compete at state, volleyball plays in semistate

Take a look back at a busy Saturday with The Times' postseason coverage, including stories and photo galleries.

Heritage Christian too strong for Andrean in Class A girls soccer state championship
NWI Preps Girls Soccer
breaking top story urgent

Heritage Christian too strong for Andrean in Class A girls soccer state championship

  • Chris Breach
  • Updated
  • 0

“It was said many times by other players that not many people believed in us this year, and it was just really us against the world."

Andrean, Kate Wantuch look ahead after state runner-up finish
NWI Preps Girls Soccer

Andrean, Kate Wantuch look ahead after state runner-up finish

  • Chris Breach
  • 0

Andrean coach Jeff Clapman is glad to have freshman goalkeeper Kate Wantuch back for three more seasons. 

LaPorte's Cole Raymond all-state, Morgan Township makes history at state cross country
NWI Preps Cross Country
alert urgent

LaPorte's Cole Raymond all-state, Morgan Township makes history at state cross country

  • Gavin Good Times Correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

“I went all year on this day. A lot of people said, ‘Where’s the normal Cole at? Last week I went out but saved it toward the end. Today was the only day that mattered, and I did it.”

Bailey Ranta leads Chesterton to third place at state cross country
NWI Preps Cross Country
alert urgent

Bailey Ranta leads Chesterton to third place at state cross country

  • Gavin Good Times Correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

Led by Bailey Ranta in 12th place, Chesterton's girls finished third in the state cross country finals.

Andrean works sweep of South Adams to book state finals return
High School Volleyball
alert urgent

Andrean works sweep of South Adams to book state finals return

  • Paul Oren
  • Updated
  • 0

Andrean will play for its second state championship in four years next Saturday at Worthen Arena in Muncie.

Lafayette Central Catholic ends Kouts' season
High School Volleyball
alert urgent

Lafayette Central Catholic ends Kouts' season

  • Sam Beishuizen
  • Updated
  • 0

Lafayette Central Catholic defeated Kouts in straight sets 25-15, 25-23, 25-11 in a Class A semistate.

Gallery: Andrean vies for another state volleyball berth

Gallery: Andrean vies for another state volleyball berth

  • Kale Wilk
  • Updated
  • 0

Andrean takes on South Adams at the Class 2A Huntington Semistate.

Gallery: Andrean plays for the Class A girls soccer state championship
NWI Preps Girls Soccer
urgent web only

Gallery: Andrean plays for the Class A girls soccer state championship

  • Updated
  • 0

Andrean takes on Heritage Christian at IUPUI's Carroll Stadium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils Soldier Field dome plan, among 3 proposals to keep Chicago Bears from departing for Arlington Heights

Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils Soldier Field dome plan, among 3 proposals to keep Chicago Bears from departing for Arlington Heights

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled plans for Soldier Field that could cost up to $2.2 billion as part of her ongoing campaign to keep the Bears from skipping town for Arlington Heights — or at least deflect blame if the venerable sports team leaves. Lightfoot’s presentation, delivered at Soldier Field to a group including top city business leaders, said her administration wants the Bears to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts