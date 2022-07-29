Former LaPorte AD Ed Gilliland joins IHSAA in part-time role

PREP SPORTS

Former LaPorte AD joins IHSAA: Ed Gilliland, who retired as LaPorte's athletic director this summer, has been appointed an IHSAA Associate Commissioner. Gilliland will work in the northern part of Indiana. He will focus on assisting new athletic directors as well as helping to recruit and retain officials. The former LaPorte boss will also "provide support at IHSAA state tournament events, attend member school regular season athletic events, IHSAA Principal meetings, and be available for opportunities to promote the values of education-based athletics," according to a press release. Gilliland served as LaPorte's AD for 25 years before stepping down this summer. He's served the past seven years on the IHSAA Executive Committee, acting as the chairperson in 2017-18.

AUTO RACING

IMSA returns to Indy: Indianapolis Motor Speedway will see IMSA action for the first time since 2014 next year. It was announced on Friday that the sports car series would return in 2023 for what's being called the "IMSA Battle on the Bricks." The event is set to be held on Sept. 17, with NBC televising the race. The race will be part of a three-day race weekend, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, a four-hour race featuring production-based race cars, on that Saturday. IMSA will return again in 2024 and 2025 for endurance race events.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo earns academic honor: Valparaiso soccer earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award on Friday. The award is given to collegiate programs that post a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or better for the entire academic year. The Beacons team GPA of 3.58 was more than enough for the honor. In the past 20 years, Valparaiso has been a recipient of the award on 19 occasions according to a press release from the athletic department.