You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former LaPorte, VU player Nicole Konieczny commits to Stephen F. Austin
alert urgent
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Former LaPorte, VU player Nicole Konieczny commits to Stephen F. Austin

{{featured_button_text}}

Nicole Konieczny is ready to prove a lot of people wrong.

After missing the last two years due to injury, the former Valparaiso University guard has elected to continue her basketball career at Stephen F. Austin as a graduate transfer. Konieczny, who played her high school basketball at LaPorte and South Bend St. Joseph, has two years of eligibility remaining, but could potentially qualify for a third with a medical hardship waiver.

“I was told by so many different people to stop playing,” Konieczny said. “People said I should just take the medical disqualification. I’ve sat out two years. I take all of that into my workouts and it pushes me even harder than before. I’m getting healthy now and I will never take anything for granted in this game again.”

Konieczny won a state title with South Bend St. Joseph in 2016-17 and was named an Indiana All-Star before she came to Valparaiso. She was a freshman in Tracey Dorow’s final year with the Crusaders, and the point guard started 22 games while leading the team with 95 assists.

Konieczny’s body started to betray her following her freshman season and the struggles continued as she searched for answers. Numerous doctors couldn’t pinpoint the source of her physical issues, which included neck and spinal injuries.

“I struggled for two years to find a diagnosis to figure out what was wrong with my body,” Konieczny said. “The injury presented itself as a spinal cord injury and that was the initial diagnosis. I was still having issues other places and I was overcompensating. It was difficult to pinpoint where my pain was coming from.”

A breakthrough came in December 2019 when Konieczny was finally diagnosed with a torn hip labrum. She underwent surgery immediately and has been on the road to recovery for the last five months. As her body has continued to round back into shape, Konieczny turned her attention to getting back on the court as well as where that might be. She ultimately decided to move on from Valparaiso, entering the transfer portal in early April, and picking the Lumberjacks on Friday.

“It was a real tough two years and I think I was just ready for a change of scenery,” Konieczny said. “All of the girls (on Valparaiso) have been super supportive and there are no hard feelings at all. I’m leaving on good terms with everybody. It was my personal decision.”

Konieczny was already dealing with injuries when Mary Evans was hired as Valparaiso’s coach in April 2018. Evans was hoping to get an opportunity to coach Konieczny, but also understands the decision to move forward.

“I hate to see her go,” Evans said. “With all of the injuries, she felt that she needed a fresh start. I’m excited that she found a place where she can go and play and I’m looking forward to getting to see her back on the court.”

Valparaiso has four incoming freshmen set to join the roster this fall and the Crusaders received a verbal commitment from 2021 forward Katie Beyer last week.

Beyer averaged 17.4 points and 10.8 rebounds for McHenry High School in Illinois this season. She was teammates with Valparaiso incoming freshman Ava Interrante. Beyer committed on Wednesday night after a 90-minute Zoom conference call with the Valparaiso coaching staff.

“I like their mentality,” Beyer said. “They push their athletes to get better every day and that’s what I strive for.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Purdue transfer Matt Haarms chooses BYU
Sports

Purdue transfer Matt Haarms chooses BYU

  • Updated

Haarms was one of the top transfers after announcing he was leaving the Boilermakers after his junior season. He narrowed his choices to BYU, Kentucky and Texas Tech earlier this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts