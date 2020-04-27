Former LaPorte, VU player Nicole Konieczny commits to Stephen F. Austin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicole Konieczny is ready to prove a lot of people wrong.

After missing the last two years due to injury, the former Valparaiso University guard has elected to continue her basketball career at Stephen F. Austin as a graduate transfer. Konieczny, who played her high school basketball at LaPorte and South Bend St. Joseph, has two years of eligibility remaining, but could potentially qualify for a third with a medical hardship waiver.

“I was told by so many different people to stop playing,” Konieczny said. “People said I should just take the medical disqualification. I’ve sat out two years. I take all of that into my workouts and it pushes me even harder than before. I’m getting healthy now and I will never take anything for granted in this game again.”

Konieczny won a state title with South Bend St. Joseph in 2016-17 and was named an Indiana All-Star before she came to Valparaiso. She was a freshman in Tracey Dorow’s final year with the Crusaders, and the point guard started 22 games while leading the team with 95 assists.

Konieczny’s body started to betray her following her freshman season and the struggles continued as she searched for answers. Numerous doctors couldn’t pinpoint the source of her physical issues, which included neck and spinal injuries.