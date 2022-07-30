Former MLB pitcher John Burkett edges Munster’s Eugene McCune in PBA50 final

HAMMOND — It all seemed to come together for John Burkett on the final day of the PBA50 South Shore Open Thursday at Olympia Lanes.

The former professional baseball player was bowling with a heavy heart after his mother-in-law Laura Looper suffered what he described as a major health event earlier in the week. It became motivation.

“I felt like I should’ve been there (with my mother-in-law) but my wife (Laura) was really cool about it. She just said, ‘Stay there. There’s nothing you can do,’” Burkett said. “Today, I told her, 'I’m going to win this one for Nana.' As the day kept going, I was getting breaks and other guys were getting bad breaks. I just started believing. It was like she was there the whole time.”

Burkett turned in the 17th-best score in qualifying with only 24 making the cut. He worked his way through the single-elimination bracket Thursday, taking out top-seeded Chris Barnes along the way.

He won three matches during the stepladder finals, beating PBA hall of famer Parker Bohn III and USBC hall of famer Lennie Boresch before the final versus Munster resident and defending South Shore champion Eugene McCune.

Burkett topped McCune 223-190 in the final, cruising through the first nine frames. The only minor hiccup was when he left the two, four and eight pins in the third. He easily cleaned that up before jokingly telling the crowd not to hook their spares.

It’s the first national tour trophy for Burkett.

“This is only my second (final) and to be able to make it happen, I’m just so proud,” he said.

McCune was the top seed for the stepladder finals, so he had to wait out three games. He struggled against Burkett, failing to strike until the seventh frame. That throw drew a sarcastic cheer from the Regionites in attendance.

He said he saw the other bowlers playing straighter, with less hook, to great effect during the stepladder matches. The strategy didn’t work as well for him.

“I was just trying to hit the hole and that pair (of lanes) just didn’t strike for me. I tried three different angles and still got the same result,” McCune said. “It just wasn’t my day. It wasn’t meant to be. (Burkett) bowled good.”

Burkett pitched 15 seasons of Major League Baseball with the Giants, Marlins, Rangers, Braves and Red Sox. He was twice an All Star, receiving Cy Young and MVP votes in 1993 when he threw 231 2/3 innings, earned 22 wins and posted a 3.65 ERA. He retired from baseball in 2003.

He played the occasional PBA open event during the MLB offseason and officially joined the senior circuit in 2015 but said he always considered himself a bowler first. He even considered a pro career on the lanes instead of the mound after high school.

“I’m definitely a bowler. I always thought I was a better bowler than I was a baseball player,” Burkett said. “I’m lucky to be able to have had a career in baseball and still be able to come out here and do this. My wife supports me and lets me do it after 15 years of raising the kids, she’s still patient with me and lets me play games.”