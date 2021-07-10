 Skip to main content
Former Oilmen pitcher Matt Pobereyko joins Marlins organization
Former Oilmen pitcher Matt Pobereyko joins Marlins organization

PRO BASEBALL

Former Oilmen Pobereyko joins Marlins organization: Former NWI Oilmen pitcher Matt Pobereyko is now a part of the Miami Marlins organization.  After posting a 2.22 ERA in 24 1/3 innings and nailing down 14 saves in 21 appearances with the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association, Pobereyko (Munster) had his contract transferred to the Miami. A member of the Oilmen in 2013 and 2014, Pobereyko holds the Midwest Collegiate League all-time career saves record with 18 and single-season record with 13. He posted a 2.57 ERA in 14 innings with 17 strikeouts in 2013. A year later, he put together one of the most dominant seasons in team history, allowing two runs in 23 innings for a sparkling ERA of 0.78, at the time a franchise record. He also spent two seasons on the Oilmen coaching staff, serving as pitching coach under manager Adam Enright in 2015 and returning to that role under manager Chris Cunningham in 2020.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky fall in OT to Mystics: Stefanie Dolson led the Sky with 20 points in the Sky's 89-85 overtime loss to the Mystics. Candace Parker added 17 points, Allie Quigley 16, Courtney Vandersloot 13 and Kahleah Copper 11. Dana Evans (West Side) had an assist in over four minutes of play.

PRO GOLF

Furyk takes 4-shot lead: Jim Furyk overcame a mid-round lull following the second of two weather delays and moved closer to winning his first senior major title. The 51-year-old took a four-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open after shooting a 4-under 66 on Saturday to get to 8-under 202 at Omaha Country Club. “I started off real well this morning, felt I was striking the ball well and hit some good shots and good putts,” Furyk said. “When I came out from the delay, I kind of lost my rhythm. I kind of settled down and made a long putt and for the rest of the way played pretty well.”

Munoz takes John Deere Classic lead: Sebastian Munoz tried to imagine what Saturday at the John Deere Classic would have felt like without electronic scoreboards around the golf course. It have created a lot less stress. In rain-softened conditions at the TPC Deere Run, everyone knew that making birdies was the only way to stay in the game. Once the rain cleared and Munoz no longer had to deal with keeping clubs dry and umbrella open, the Colombian ran off three birdies that gave him a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead going into the final round. “It's huge,” said Munoz, who was at 16-under 197. “Every shot counts, and having every extra one for tomorrow might help me out a lot.”

PRO CYCLING

Pogacar keeps big lead: Tadej Pogacar will head into the final week of the Tour de France with a commanding advantage to retain cycling’s elite title after he was unchallenged on the 14th stage won by Bauke Mollema on Saturday. Pogacar's remaining rivals — all well behind in the standings — held off from attacking the defending champion during the hilly stage that sets up more serious tests in the Pyrenees. The Slovenian holds a four-minute lead over Guillaume Martin. The French rider, who was in the breakaway group, moved from ninth overall to second. Rigoberto Uran, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz are all more than five minutes off Pogacar's pace. Mollema, a rider for Trek, claimed his second career stage victory at the Tour when he broke away on the way down from the fourth of the day’s five climbs. Mollema’s other Tour stage win was in 2017.

