Former Times sports reporter appears in ESPN's Bulls, Michael Jordan docuseries, 'The Last Dance'

John O’Malley didn’t see it live, but the news quickly traveled to him.

The former Times sportswriter made a brief cameo in the third episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries about the Bulls and their legendary leader, Michael Jordan.

When Jordan and his former teammates and opponents were discussing the Bulls’ hardships against the Detroit Pistons, O’Malley’s byline briefly appeared on the screen for an article he wrote titled, ‘Bulls knocked out by Pistons’ which was published in a Saturday, June 3, 1989, edition of the Times.

“People reached out to me, and I got some texts, quite a few actually, a couple dozen from family and friends, and even coaches in the area noticed it and said something about it,” O’Malley said. “I kind of laughed about it. … It was pretty cool to see something like that because I (covered the team) for seven years.”

O’Malley was on the Bulls’ beat from the 1987-88 season to the 1993-94 campaign. During his time, Jordan was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1988, won the Most Valuable Player award in 1988, 1991 and 1992 and most notably led Chicago to three consecutive championships from 1991-93.