Former Times sports reporter appears in ESPN's Bulls, Michael Jordan docuseries, 'The Last Dance'
PRO BASKETBALL | THE LAST DANCE

Former Times sports reporter appears in ESPN's Bulls, Michael Jordan docuseries, 'The Last Dance'

NBA Finals Rematches Basketball (O'Malley)

Michael Jordan holds the Most Valuable Player trophy after the Chicago Bulls won their sixth NBA championship, defeating the Utah Jazz 87-86 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Salt Lake City on June 14, 1998. Former Times sports reporter John O'Malley covered the Bulls' first three NBA titles.

 Jack Smith, File, Associated Press

John O’Malley didn’t see it live, but the news quickly traveled to him.

The former Times sportswriter made a brief cameo in the third episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries about the Bulls and their legendary leader, Michael Jordan.

When Jordan and his former teammates and opponents were discussing the Bulls’ hardships against the Detroit Pistons, O’Malley’s byline briefly appeared on the screen for an article he wrote titled, ‘Bulls knocked out by Pistons’ which was published in a Saturday, June 3, 1989, edition of the Times.

“People reached out to me, and I got some texts, quite a few actually, a couple dozen from family and friends, and even coaches in the area noticed it and said something about it,” O’Malley said. “I kind of laughed about it. … It was pretty cool to see something like that because I (covered the team) for seven years.”

O’Malley was on the Bulls’ beat from the 1987-88 season to the 1993-94 campaign. During his time, Jordan was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1988, won the Most Valuable Player award in 1988, 1991 and 1992 and most notably led Chicago to three consecutive championships from 1991-93.

Covering the Bulls at the height of their power is an opportunity O’Malley said he didn’t take for granted. Obviously, he had no idea that nearly 30 years later he would be included in one of the most highly-anticipated sports docuseries. However, it gave him an opportunity to reflect on his time around arguably the greatest player and team in NBA history.

“I thought it was amazing and terrific,” O’Malley said of Chicago finally overcoming Detroit in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. “(Jordan) had worked so hard to get himself to that point, all of the workouts he did physically under Tim Grover, he just wanted to be the best not only at his own game but the whole league. … The Pistons were very physical, so it was interesting to watch the Bulls slowly get better and better at dealing with that.”

Bulls-Pistons file story

John O'Malley's story of the Detroit Pistons beating the Bulls in the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals appeared in the ESPN docuseries titled, 'The Last Dance,' which is about the Bulls and Michael Jordan. The story was originally printed in The Times on Saturday, June 3, 1989.
John O'Malley's story of the Detroit Pistons beating the Bulls in the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals appeared in the ESPN docuseries titled, 'The Last Dance,' which is about the Bulls and Michael Jordan. The story was originally printed in The Times on Saturday, June 3, 1989.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

