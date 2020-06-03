Former Valparaiso and RailCats broadcaster Adam Amin tabbed for Bulls TV job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Adam Amin is a sports broadcaster who is eager to return to the normalcy of going to the stadium, putting on a headset and entertaining the audience.

He’s also a Chicago native, the son of Pakistani immigrants and one of only a handful of minority broadcasters that have made it to the national scene.

While the Valparaiso University product and former Gary SouthShore RailCats play-by-play announcer is excited with a recent career change that has taken the longtime ESPN broadcaster to Fox Sports as well as the newest television voice of the Bulls, Amin doesn’t believe now is the time to celebrate. Instead, he is taking time to raise awareness and resources for those in need.

“I’ve never felt more like myself, more like my story, more like my background, than this last week and a half,” Amin said as protests that have broken out around the country landed on his block in Chicago last weekend. “When I do anything now, especially with the position I’ve been given, the platform that I may or may not have, I feel that I have a responsibility to try and help.”