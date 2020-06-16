Former Valparaiso quarterback Lehman helping to fend off COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ben Lehman was recently at a birthday party for one of his son’s friends when he noticed the play area at the park was closed due to COVID-19.

Shutting down playgrounds and parks has been one step taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, but Lehman, a former Valparaiso University quarterback, hopes to have an answer that could help clean surfaces that are susceptible to the virus.

Lehman works for the Valparaiso-based Task Force Tips, which has developed a product called KLEAN/pak. It is designed to help disinfect playgrounds, parks, bleachers, shopping carts, trash bins and other outdoor surfaces using an EPA-approved dilatable liquid that gets sprayed via a garden house.

“I was at this party and it was sad to see the park closed,” Lehman said. “I was just thinking it would be great if city maintenance could have some way of disinfecting that area quickly and safely.”

Task Force Tips specializes in firefighting equipment and currently has two products in the market. The first is the PRO/pak which uses a foam injection and application system to fight fuel spills. The second is the DECON/pak, which firefighters can use to disinfect their equipment after they emerge from a fire covered in soot and ash.