Former Valparaiso quarterback Lehman helping to fend off COVID-19
LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL | FIGHTING COVID-19

Former Valparaiso quarterback Lehman helping to fend off COVID-19

  Updated
Ben Lehman was recently at a birthday party for one of his son’s friends when he noticed the play area at the park was closed due to COVID-19.

Shutting down playgrounds and parks has been one step taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, but Lehman, a former Valparaiso University quarterback, hopes to have an answer that could help clean surfaces that are susceptible to the virus.

Lehman works for the Valparaiso-based Task Force Tips, which has developed a product called KLEAN/pak. It is designed to help disinfect playgrounds, parks, bleachers, shopping carts, trash bins and other outdoor surfaces using an EPA-approved dilatable liquid that gets sprayed via a garden house.

“I was at this party and it was sad to see the park closed,” Lehman said. “I was just thinking it would be great if city maintenance could have some way of disinfecting that area quickly and safely.”

Task Force Tips specializes in firefighting equipment and currently has two products in the market. The first is the PRO/pak which uses a foam injection and application system to fight fuel spills. The second is the DECON/pak, which firefighters can use to disinfect their equipment after they emerge from a fire covered in soot and ash.

Lehman credits members of Task Force Tips, including the company’s “mad scientist” Bob Steingass, with coming up with KLEAN/pak.

“This all started in his driveway,” Lehman said. “They took parts from our two different products, took a big bucket and started putting it together. We have an internal team of engineers that worked on it.”

Lehman currently serves as TFT’s Western Region & Southwest Territory Manager. He’s been with the company for eight years, dating back to his sophomore year at Valparaiso where he was balancing athletics, academics, volunteering for the Washington Township Fire Department and working at Task Force Tips as a machinist.

“It was really difficult,” Lehman said. “Football wasn’t going the way I wanted it to go early on, so I needed something else to work toward. I met with (TFT Chairman) Stewart McMillan for lunch at Industrial Revolution and I joined the team.”

Lehman continued with football and became the starting quarterback his senior year, throwing for 2,264 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 2,477 all-purpose yards rank fifth in single-season program history. Shortly before graduating, Lehman met with McMillan again to discuss transitioning to a different role in the company after earning a degree in business management.

“I told him that I loved this company and I thought what we did was special, but that I was a lousy machinist," Lehman said. "I told him that I was in the wrong seat and wanted to know if there were other ways to help.”

Lehman started working on the commercial side of the company and has lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Omaha, Nebraska, and now lives in Henderson, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas with his wife (and former Valparaiso volleyball player) Kelsey (Victor) and their two children.

Lehman is planning on returning to the area in July as Task Force Tips continues to push forward KLEAN/pak as a product that can help companies and individuals keep outdoor surfaces safe in the uncertain times of COVID-19.

“Valpo Parks & Rec was one of the first companies on board, and we’re still working on getting the product viral,” Lehman said. “There are a lot of factors in play today (in regards to COVID-19), but I think there is still a need for people that want to disinfect large areas and we can help with that.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

