Former Valpo star Ryan Broekhoff signs with Philadelphia 76ers for NBA restart, playoffs

Ryan Broekhoff is heading back to the NBA.
The former Valparaiso star signed with Philadelphia this week and will travel to Orlando with the 76ers when the NBA restarts next month. Broekhoff has spent the last two years with Dallas, having appeared in 17 games with the Mavericks this season before he was waived on Feb. 11.
“I’m really excited to be starting back up again,” Broekhoff said. “It’s been a while since I’ve played a game. I’m anxious to join the team and help Philadelphia in the playoffs.”
Broekhoff heard from some NBA teams immediately after he was waived by the Mavericks, but nothing came to fruition before the league shutdown due to COVID-19 in mid-March. The former Horizon League Player of the Year considered returning to Europe where he spent five seasons before signing with the Mavericks in 2018.
“(My agent and I) had quite a lot of discussions with CSKA Moscow,” Broekhoff said. “They had a short period of time to bring someone in before the EuroLeague deadline. We were pretty advanced in talks. I had my bags packed and was ready to go, but it didn’t work out. Europe is always going to be a great option if the NBA doesn’t work out.”
Broekhoff will have something of an Australian reunion with the 76ers as Philadelphia’s head coach Brett Brown is also the coach of the Australian national team. Broekhoff played under Brown during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Aussie native Ben Simmons is third on the team in scoring (16.7) and leads the team in assists (8.2) and steals (2.1).
“I’ve spoken to Coach Brown and he was honest, saying there’s no playing favorites and that players have to earn their minutes,” Broekhoff said. “That’s exactly the way it should be. I respect being told the truth. It will still be nice to have a little taste of home with Ben and Coach Brown.”
Broekhoff has spent the last several months in Dallas with his wife Katie and son Jack. Katie has an autoimmune disease, so the family has rigidly adhered to quarantine guidelines since the COVID-19 outbreak. Broekhoff even went so far as to get a basketball hoop installed in his driveway in order to keep getting shots up. The former Valparaiso star is a 40.3% 3-point shooter during his two seasons in the NBA.
“Watching my son grow up and being able to spend time with my family has been great,” Broekhoff said. “I’ve been finding some time to work out. The hoop in the driveway hasn’t been an ideal training environment, but I’ve tried to do the best that I can. It’s really been just trying to enjoy such a long period with my family.”
The 76ers are 39-26 and tied with Indiana for the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff spot and will be playing for seeding when games resume on July 30. Each of the 22 teams that are traveling to Orlando will play eight games before the playoffs begin on Aug. 17.
“Sports are a great outlet for everybody,” Broekhoff said. “For people dealing with the COVID shutdown, not just here in the states, but worldwide as well; everyone is craving sports. For us as players, we’re excited to get back.”
