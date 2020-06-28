Former Valpo star Ryan Broekhoff signs with Philadelphia 76ers for NBA restart, playoffs

“I’ve spoken to Coach Brown and he was honest, saying there’s no playing favorites and that players have to earn their minutes,” Broekhoff said. “That’s exactly the way it should be. I respect being told the truth. It will still be nice to have a little taste of home with Ben and Coach Brown.”

Broekhoff has spent the last several months in Dallas with his wife Katie and son Jack. Katie has an autoimmune disease, so the family has rigidly adhered to quarantine guidelines since the COVID-19 outbreak. Broekhoff even went so far as to get a basketball hoop installed in his driveway in order to keep getting shots up. The former Valparaiso star is a 40.3% 3-point shooter during his two seasons in the NBA.

“Watching my son grow up and being able to spend time with my family has been great,” Broekhoff said. “I’ve been finding some time to work out. The hoop in the driveway hasn’t been an ideal training environment, but I’ve tried to do the best that I can. It’s really been just trying to enjoy such a long period with my family.”