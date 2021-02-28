Former VU soccer coach Mike Avery returns to his roots as athletic director at Calumet College

Mike Avery is going back to his roots with his latest job in college athletics.
The former Valparaiso men’s soccer coach was named athletic director at Calumet College last week.
The job represents a chance to go full circle professionally for Avery, who got his coaching start at Bethel before moving on to schools like Louisville, Notre Dame and Valparaiso.
“This is an opportunity for me to spread my wings professionally and it ties right back into everything I’ve been doing for the last 30 years in college athletics,” Avery said. “My background is in small college athletics. In some ways, I’m returning to my roots.”
Avery coached Valparaiso’s soccer team for 14 seasons before the program was shut down by the school following the 2019 season. Avery will continue to work in soccer as the head coach of the Fort Wayne Football Club, a team that is set to begin its inaugural season in the United Soccer League Two in May.
“It’s certainly going to be very tricky,” Avery said. “I put a year and a half into helping to build Fort Wayne. I was very fortunate that the administration at CCSJ was agreeable to let me coach this summer and then at the end of the season, I’ll sit down with everyone and decide if it is something that we’ll continue. For now, the plan is to get going with CCSJ and help Fort Wayne get off the ground.”
While Avery has had a good amount of success on the field, he is also well known for his philanthropic work off the field. Avery helped establish the OneValpo promise while with the Brown and Gold and he has spent the last year and a half talking to different college teams across the country about diversity and inclusion. Avery plans to continue that work while working at Calumet College.
“I do have a lot of different experiences,” Avery said. “The idea is trying to take all of everything I’ve learned and figure out what works at CCSJ — trying to open my eyes and open their eyes to new ideas. It does come back to the idea that it is sports. Whether you’re at Louisville, Notre Dame, Valparaiso or CCSJ, the idea is to educate young people through sports. For a lot of people, sports is the hook that gets them in the door.”
Avery found out about the job through a mutual friend who had a connection to the school and he spent several months having conversations with school officials before a formal interview process began.
“We are extremely excited about what Mike will bring to CCSJ athletics,” CCSJ Senior Vice President Johnny Craig said in a statement. “His leadership and communication skills will drive our vision forward.”