Former VU soccer coach Mike Avery returns to his roots as athletic director at Calumet College

Mike Avery is going back to his roots with his latest job in college athletics.

The former Valparaiso men’s soccer coach was named athletic director at Calumet College last week.

The job represents a chance to go full circle professionally for Avery, who got his coaching start at Bethel before moving on to schools like Louisville, Notre Dame and Valparaiso.

“This is an opportunity for me to spread my wings professionally and it ties right back into everything I’ve been doing for the last 30 years in college athletics,” Avery said. “My background is in small college athletics. In some ways, I’m returning to my roots.”

Avery coached Valparaiso’s soccer team for 14 seasons before the program was shut down by the school following the 2019 season. Avery will continue to work in soccer as the head coach of the Fort Wayne Football Club, a team that is set to begin its inaugural season in the United Soccer League Two in May.