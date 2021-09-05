Frank Schwindel's grand slam lifts Cubs over Pirates 11-8

Tsutsugo got the homer barrage started with a solo blast in the first to make it 1-0.

Duffy and Heyward led off the second with back-to-back homers to put the Cubs on top.

Reynolds' grand slam — the first of his career — in the third gave Pittsburgh a 5-2 edge, but Chicago answered with five in the bottom half on an RBI single by Ian Happ and Duffy's slam for a 7-5 lead.

Pittsburgh tied it with two runs in the fifth. Jacob Stallings had a sacrifice fly and Ben Gamel, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a wild pitch by Manny Rodriguez with two outs.

The Pirates took advantage of more Cubs miscues in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead. Reynolds singled with one out, Colin Moran followed with a walk and both advanced on a passed ball. Reynolds scored on an infield single by Stallings.

Gamel appeared to save the game for the Pirates in the seventh when he made a diving catch on the warning track in left on a liner by pinch hitter Willson Contreras with runners on first and second for the second out. But Howard walked Rafael Ortega to load the bases and bring Schwindel to the plate.

The rookie slugger said he's just enjoying the moment and not thinking if he's earned a place with the Cubs long term.