Fresh off first district title since 2015, Highland Little League all-stars heading to state

HIGHLAND — Big hits in big spots were what Highland needed to win the Little League District 1 championship last week.
It got them. The players have a simple explanation.
“We’ve been going to a facility and cranking up the machine so it goes faster,” infielder and pitcher Brady Boyd said. “We played really good to get to the district championship. We’ve been working hard this whole time.”
The title game was a 12-2 win over the team from Hessville. Highland advances to the state tournament next week in Munster.
Highland also beat Munster 5-1 and then topped Dyer 5-3 earlier in the district bracket. Those are two of the strongest teams in the area annually. Each beat Highland in the same age group two years ago.
“I think we played pretty good, especially against Dyer. Most years we lose against them,” pitcher and first baseman Jakob Burleson said. “This year we put up a fight. We were hitting the ball and we were making plays.”
Coach Kevin Boyd won a district title as a Little Leaguer in 1994 with the same league. He and his son Brady are now both part of the historical markers on the press box behind home plate at Markley Park.
Kevin Boyd said he’s been getting texts from friends he hasn’t spoken to in years congratulating him and the team. Many even came out to see some of the games last week.
“It means a lot to me to win a district championship,” Kevin Boyd said. “To do it again 27 years later, coaching my son and his buddies, that’s super important to me and I took a lot of pride in trying to get these guys ready. Having them play the way they played, I was really proud of them.”
It’s the first district title for Highland since 2015. Much of the last district-winning team won this year's Senior Babe Ruth state championship and recorded a congratulatory video for the youngsters.
“We’re a smaller town and everyone kind of knows each other,” Kevin Boyd said. “It’s great that we have that kind of community aspect to things, especially sports-related.”
The strength of this Highland team is its pitching, namely starters 1A and 1B Burleson and Nate Phillips.
“I throw a fastball, change up, curveball and I’m working on a cutter,” Phillips said.
The key to winning a Little League tournament, though, is depth. Rules stipulate that pitchers can only throw up to 20 pitches before needing at least one day of rest.
Kevin Boyd said he feels comfortable sending 10 of his players to the mound. He may need them all, as the state champ will play six games in six days.
“The key for us getting that key hit a big situation. We are going to pitch well and we’ve always defended well,” he said. “It’s the state tournament, so a lot of these teams will be in the same situation.”
Lebanon is the first opponent in the state tournament Tuesday. Highland coaches know very little about the team, but that’s not unusual. Perennial power Brownsburg is also on Highland’s side of the bracket, awaiting Highland if it beats Lebanon.
“We’ve been working hard and we’ve become a really good team,” Phillips said. “(If we win) we’ll probably have a party or something.”