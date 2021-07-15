Fresh off first district title since 2015, Highland Little League all-stars heading to state

“It means a lot to me to win a district championship,” Kevin Boyd said. “To do it again 27 years later, coaching my son and his buddies, that’s super important to me and I took a lot of pride in trying to get these guys ready. Having them play the way they played, I was really proud of them.”

It’s the first district title for Highland since 2015. Much of the last district-winning team won this year's Senior Babe Ruth state championship and recorded a congratulatory video for the youngsters.

“We’re a smaller town and everyone kind of knows each other,” Kevin Boyd said. “It’s great that we have that kind of community aspect to things, especially sports-related.”

The strength of this Highland team is its pitching, namely starters 1A and 1B Burleson and Nate Phillips.

“I throw a fastball, change up, curveball and I’m working on a cutter,” Phillips said.

The key to winning a Little League tournament, though, is depth. Rules stipulate that pitchers can only throw up to 20 pitches before needing at least one day of rest.

Kevin Boyd said he feels comfortable sending 10 of his players to the mound. He may need them all, as the state champ will play six games in six days.