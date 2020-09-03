Freshman Chase Poortinga dreaming big for Illiana Christian

Poortinga’s used to a faster, finesse-driven game in high-level club soccer. In high school, he’s playing against opponents who may not be as skilled. But they are bigger, stronger and more experienced.

“He’s smaller in stature, but he does not lose possession. He holds his ground and he’s very strong,” Bevan said. “Guys who are three or four years older than him come up and try to body him off the ball and he does not lose it.”

Illiana lost 11 seniors to graduation last year, including nine starters.

“I knew I’d play a lot because I knew they weren’t returning a lot of guys from last year, but I’ve been playing pretty much all of every single game. It’s been a lot of fun,” Poortinga said.

Bevan knew the freshman class was good and understood there would be opportunity. He didn’t expect Poortinga to be one of four freshman to start for the Vikings this early.

“He doesn’t take a lot of coaching. He has a little bit of that leadership quality already,” Bevan said. “The other freshmen, they really respect him and look up to him so he can really take somebody under his wing and coach them up so I can focus on the bigger picture.”