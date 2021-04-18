Freshman goalie makes history with Valparaiso

It’s her natural ability to be a leader that turned heads early in the fall and helped lead Coryell to win the starting keeper position over incumbent starter Georgia Henkel and program stalwart Kezia Gesell. While continuing to learn from the two upperclassmen, Coryell started to build an impressive resume. In her first three matches against Valley opponents, Coryell held the opposition scoreless. Her seven shutouts this season currently rank in the top 10 nationally and she now holds Valparaiso’s record for most shutouts by a freshman.

She has shined in the Valley tournament, including in a penalty kick shootout against Evansville that pushed Valparaiso into the semifinals.

“You could see this confidence in Nikki,” Marovich said. “She just has the approach to her. She was almost daring the (Evansville players) to go after her.”

Coryell’s most impressive accolade came earlier this week when she was named the Valley Goalkeeper of the Year, marking the first time in Valparaiso history that a keeper has won that award from any conference. Valparaiso has a long history of strong keepers, including a pair that have led Valpo to the NCAA tournament in Erin Murray (2005) and Sydney Galvez-Daley (2014).