Freshman goalie makes history with Valparaiso
WOMEN’S SOCCER

Freshman goalie makes history with Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Nikki Coryell isn’t one to flinch.

The Valparaiso freshman never skipped a beat in a seamless transition from high school to college soccer this year, and when the stage has been the biggest, Coryell has shined the brightest.

The Aurora native had five shutouts during the regular season, and Coryell has helped deliver 220 minutes of scoreless postseason soccer, which has Valparaiso one win away from the NCAA tournament.

“I love these types of situations,” Coryell said on the eve of Valparaiso’s Missouri Valley Conference title match with Loyola today. “I just think about what I have to do to be successful. These are the things and the moments that we talk about as a team. We’re prepared for this.”

Coryell was an All-State selection at Metea Valley in Aurora as a junior. She committed to Valparaiso after her junior season and then saw her senior season wiped out due to COVID-19. Longtime Valparaiso coach John Marovich was excited about Coryell’s arrival to the program, but still wondered how it would all work out.

“She checked all the boxes from what we could tell,” Marovich said. “You never know, but we saw someone that was confident and a great keeper that communicated well with her back line. That had us excited. Nikki has a personality that people just gravitate toward.”

It’s her natural ability to be a leader that turned heads early in the fall and helped lead Coryell to win the starting keeper position over incumbent starter Georgia Henkel and program stalwart Kezia Gesell. While continuing to learn from the two upperclassmen, Coryell started to build an impressive resume. In her first three matches against Valley opponents, Coryell held the opposition scoreless. Her seven shutouts this season currently rank in the top 10 nationally and she now holds Valparaiso’s record for most shutouts by a freshman.

She has shined in the Valley tournament, including in a penalty kick shootout against Evansville that pushed Valparaiso into the semifinals.

“You could see this confidence in Nikki,” Marovich said. “She just has the approach to her. She was almost daring the (Evansville players) to go after her.”

Coryell’s most impressive accolade came earlier this week when she was named the Valley Goalkeeper of the Year, marking the first time in Valparaiso history that a keeper has won that award from any conference. Valparaiso has a long history of strong keepers, including a pair that have led Valpo to the NCAA tournament in Erin Murray (2005) and Sydney Galvez-Daley (2014).

“I just wanted to come in and compete,” Coryell said when asked about expectations coming into the year. “We didn’t get to play in the fall, but you could tell that we had something special happening off the field. Everyone was so welcoming and we really began to click as a team. That just carried over once the matches started.”

While Marovich is thrilled with how well Coryell has performed this year and that his program is just one win away from the NCAA tournament, the longtime coach stops himself every once in a while to look at the bigger picture of the season.

“We’re just so appreciative that we got to play this year,” Marovich said. “This is something that 10 months ago, we didn’t even think was possible. We’ve all grown together so much through this.”

Today’s match against top-seeded Loyola marks the first time Valparaiso has competed in a conference title match since 2014. Coryell isn’t getting hung up on past history as much as she’s remembering what happened in Loyola’s 1-0 win over Valparaiso earlier this season.

“That match showed us that we’re capable of competing with anyone in this conference,” Coryell said. “We’re confident that we can go out there and keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

