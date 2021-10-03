From head to toe, sports medicine truths are self-evident

Attend any sports medicine conference and eventually you will hear how the lower levels of sports and the public at large benefit from all the resources that professional and collegiate teams devote to scientific research.

Such study, over decades, has provided ample evidence of how best to prevent and to treat sports-related injuries from head to toe.

In just the last week, though, there was no need to attend any conference for lessons in sports medicine. One had only to watch the games or read/watch the resultant coverage.

The October issue of Sports Illustrated features a story entitled “Taking a Stance.” In it, Brian Burnsed outlines the reasons, both competitive and medical, for football to ban the three- and four-point stances by offensive and defensive linemen. Much of the medical evidence Burnsed cites was generated by the Purdue Neurotrauma Group. That work done in West Lafayette clearly shows that linemen, standing on their two feet alone, experience far less contact to the head than those who have at least one hand on the ground at the snap.

In the SI story, Purdue professor of mechanical engineering Eric Nauman said that if linemen are required to stand at all levels of football — as is already required for 5-10-year-olds in Pop Warner, “this whole head trauma thing could go away.”