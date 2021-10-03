From head to toe, sports medicine truths are self-evident

Attend any sports medicine conference and eventually you will hear how the lower levels of sports and the public at large benefit from all the resources that professional and collegiate teams devote to scientific research.
Such study, over decades, has provided ample evidence of how best to prevent and to treat sports-related injuries from head to toe.
In just the last week, though, there was no need to attend any conference for lessons in sports medicine. One had only to watch the games or read/watch the resultant coverage.
The October issue of Sports Illustrated features a story entitled “Taking a Stance.” In it, Brian Burnsed outlines the reasons, both competitive and medical, for football to ban the three- and four-point stances by offensive and defensive linemen. Much of the medical evidence Burnsed cites was generated by the Purdue Neurotrauma Group. That work done in West Lafayette clearly shows that linemen, standing on their two feet alone, experience far less contact to the head than those who have at least one hand on the ground at the snap.
In the SI story, Purdue professor of mechanical engineering Eric Nauman said that if linemen are required to stand at all levels of football — as is already required for 5-10-year-olds in Pop Warner, “this whole head trauma thing could go away.”
Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, where football is what we call soccer, there is also clear evidence on how to make the “head trauma thing” go away. Traditionalists do not want to hear it. However, they will have a difficult time ignoring Terry Butcher, former captain of the English national team. Last week, he told the BBC, “Eventually, I want to see football with no heading.”
Butcher, 62, is famous in England for needing his head stitched in a match against Sweden in 1989 and playing the remainder of the contest covered in blood. Citing the high volume of former national team players who have died of dementia, he concluded about heading, “I think it’s something we can do without.”
Burnsed also wrote about eventually mandating upright linemen at all levels. But with all the evidence available, what are football and soccer waiting for? Rip off the Band-Aid and change the rules now.
Just below the head, at the neck, the focus in collision sports is on preventing catastrophic injuries to the spine that occur mostly in football and hockey but have even been seen in cheerleading. However, on a day-to-day basis, the far more typical issue is cervical stiffness that athletes attempt to play through — when they probably should not.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was placed on the injured list in September with such a complaint. The Blue Jays were confident Ryu would be able to step right back into the rotation with a few days of rest but without any diagnostic imaging. Last week when he returned in a key game in the wild-card race against the Yankees, though, he was unable to get out of the fifth inning. When will professional teams learn that hope is no strategy, neck pain is never a muscle strain, and injuries of that nature require an MRI?
I doubt there will be any question about the need for diagnostic imaging on Indiana quarterback Michael Penix’s left — and throwing — shoulder, injured Saturday night at Penn State. Certainly, there is little question at this point that the list of serious injuries Penix has accumulated are an indication that Jack Tuttle is the better choice for the remainder of the season.
The postseason — and perhaps his career with the Dodgers — are in question for Clayton Kershaw. With his contract expiring at season’s end, he departed Friday’s game with recurrent elbow/forearm pain. He has been in and out of the rotation with the issue much of the season. His age and the recalcitrant nature of the problem suggest Tommy John surgery is a possibility. After missing much of last season with chronic low back pain, Kershaw will not be the attractive free agent most 33-year-olds would be with a career record of 185-84 and ERA of 2.49.
Just a year younger than Kershaw, Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski missed being able to return to Gillette Stadium with teammate Tom Brady on Sunday. Injured last week, he underwent rib x-rays that were negative. However, as his pain persisted, the value of the MRI was revealed as were the multiple fractures that Gronkowski had suffered.
He joins Miami Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the victim of a very disabling injury from which football players are all-too-often rushed back. The consequences of such haste were illustrated last season when former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees returned to the Saints lineup only four weeks after breaking 11 ribs and suffering a punctured lung. In the final five games of his career, including a wild-card round win over the Bears, he was largely ineffective, unable to throw the ball downfield with any authority.
Broken ribs are not alone when it comes to being rushed back in football. Just a week ago, I questioned the eight-week prognosis given by the Washington Football Team for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and his subluxed hip, suffered in Week 1. Last week, New England’s James White was similarly victimized. The Patriots were realistic from the start, announcing the next day that the all-purpose back’s season was over.
Two weeks ago, I similarly questioned the eight-week prognosis given by Brian Kelly for Irish left tackle Blake Fisher and the surgically repaired meniscus in his knee. The procedure almost always necessitates a season-long recovery. The Irish head coach acknowledged as much leading up to Saturday’s game against Cincinnati.
Too bad Kelly did not acknowledge that slow-footed quarterbacks become even less mobile after spraining an ankle. His stubborn refusal to switch from Jack Coan — injured in the previous week's win over Wisconsin — to the far-more-agile Drew Pyne until the second half contributed greatly to Notre Dame’s loss.
This truth is self-evident: coaches and rule-makers who ignore scientifically established fact and years of experience do so at their own peril and— more importantly — that of those playing the game.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.