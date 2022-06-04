From socks to softballs: North Newton's Sydney Rainford has been destined to dominate in the circle

MOROCCO — Sydney Rainford has always wanted to be a pitcher.

At 7 years old, Rainford would ball up socks and hurl them against her grandparents' couch, taking careful note of mechanics she'd gathered from research she'd conducted on YouTube.

"I've loved it since I was little," Rainford said. "I liked being in control."

Now, as a freshman for North Newton, that passion and persistence Rainford showed as a 7-year-old is materializing into one of the best pitchers in the Region — if not the state.

On May 25, the Spartans knocked off 23-win and defending state champion Pioneer in the sectional. On Tuesday, they beat a two-loss Illiana Christian squad to capture the program's first regional title.

Across the two games, Rainford surrendered a single run, an unearned run against the Vikings.

"When we faced Pioneer, that was the hardest I think that's the hardest I've seen her throw," coach Jessica Wynn said. "She throws hard, but then I think the adrenaline, playing the defending state champions. Oh my God, she was throwing heat."

A first-inning run for North Newton was all it needed as Rainford allowed three hits and fanned 16 in the 1-0 shutout.

It was much of the same against Illiana Christian as Rainford struck out 18 of the 23 batters she faced, allowing just one walk and one hit.

The regional final highlighted one of Rainford's best traits.

"She doesn't get rattled," Wynn said.

A hit here or an error there rarely spiral into anything more. Just 12 percent of the batters she puts on base come around to score.

Against Illiana Christian she faced a different kind of pressure than she's used to. More than 350 tickets were sold. Rather than let it get in her head, Rainford fed off the energy.

Among the 400-plus people in attendance were a large number of local youth softball players sporting their jerseys to cheer on North Newton. The support meant so much to Rainford that she decided to repay the favor.

So Wednesday night, a day removed from pitching seven innings in the regional championship, Rainford stopped by a local softball game to cheer on the same girls who'd come out to cheer her on.

Rainford's dominance isn't something that's just been limited to the postseason either. The Spartans ace owns a 0.13 ERA this season — the best in Indiana, according to MaxPreps — in 108 innings. She's struck out 228 of the 372 batters she's faced for a 61.3% strikeout rate. She's spun 10 shutouts in 18 games.

The video-game like stats go on and on, but maybe most impressive is Rainford is doing it all while sporting a 4.0 GPA as the No. 1 student in her class.

"It's just fun," Wynn said. "She's a very smart, humble young lady."

For North Newton, the team is entering uncharted waters. This year marked the first playoff win since 2014, the first winning season since 2018 and the first conference title in program history.

And Rainford won't take credit for all that.

"Knowing that (my teammates) are going to bring me up when I'm down is really helpful," Rainford said. "And knowing that they'll go out there if I'm having a bad game, they'll hit the ball or if I'm having a bad game pitching they'll play good defense. Just knowing that they have my back is very helpful."

One player Rainford always knows has her back is her battery mate, Summer Wynn.

In the regional final it was Summer, the coach's daughter, who delivered the go-ahead home run to win the game.

Rainford and Summer's relationship extends beyond this season — though the pitcher is quick to credit her backstop's pitch calling for her success — the two have known each other since the days of socks being thrown into couches.

Back then Summer also wanted to be a pitcher, but has since changed her mind, opting for a role behind the plate instead. For Rainford and North Newton's sake, that decision seems to have paid off.

Rainford and Co. will take on Whitko in the semistate semifinals on Saturday looking to continue their playoff run.

"One game at a time," Jessica Wynn said of Saturday. "I'm just enjoying the ride."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.