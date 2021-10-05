From Ukraine to the soccer pitch: The inspirational journey of Covenant Christian's Dahna and Dasha Frump

Team sports has been a new experience for Dahna and Dasha, who participated in gymnastics in the Ukraine. When they were adopted by the Frumps, who live in Hebron, in April of 2019, they spent the first year solely focused on their education. They not only had to learn how to speak English but also how to write and read.

“They didn’t really learn in Ukraine how to write with an opinion,” Wendy said. “... We’re more like, ‘What do you think about this or what is your opinion?’ So that was a big step, learning that they had a voice to be able to even have an opinion. There were some ups and downs there. Now all three of them are in the National Honor Society. They worked very, very hard to get to where they are today.”

Hannah has been playing since she was 6, and her brother, Isaac, a sophomore, plays on the Covenant Christian boys team. Kevin and Wendy suggested Dasha and Dahna play soccer at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

“Not necessarily just to do soccer but because it gave them a place to belong,” Wendy said. “In their minds they had been orphans their whole life. They needed to interact with kids outside of just maybe their class or their immediate friends that they were trying to make. So it kind of gave them opportunities to meet new people.”