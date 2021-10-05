From Ukraine to the soccer pitch: The inspirational journey of Covenant Christian's Dahna and Dasha Frump

DEMOTTE — When Dahna and Dasha Frump came to the United States after being adopted by Kevin and Wendy Frump, the sisters from Ukraine knew very little about American culture let alone high school athletics.
Now the sisters have gone from an orphanage into a loving family and with their new sister, Hannah, are a big part of the success of Covenant Christian (10-3-2), which will begin defense of its Class A sectional title at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Westville.
Dahna said it has been a learning experience on and off the field.
“The first year it was harder because we didn’t know much English,” she said. “I think the support from our teammates and all the connections we’ve made over the years helped us grow with each other and connect with each other better.”
Dahna, a senior, has scored 10 goals and added four assists playing mostly in the midfield, while Dasha, a junior defender, has three goals and an assist.
Dahna and Dasha’s improvement on the field is helped by their sister, Hannah, who also plays in the midfield.
“They can communicate and figure out what they’re doing even if we don’t have to talk that much,” said Hannah, a junior.
“All the encouragement and support that we got from each other over the years, it’s gotten better and we grew with each other,” Dahna said.
Team sports has been a new experience for Dahna and Dasha, who participated in gymnastics in the Ukraine. When they were adopted by the Frumps, who live in Hebron, in April of 2019, they spent the first year solely focused on their education. They not only had to learn how to speak English but also how to write and read.
“They didn’t really learn in Ukraine how to write with an opinion,” Wendy said. “... We’re more like, ‘What do you think about this or what is your opinion?’ So that was a big step, learning that they had a voice to be able to even have an opinion. There were some ups and downs there. Now all three of them are in the National Honor Society. They worked very, very hard to get to where they are today.”
Hannah has been playing since she was 6, and her brother, Isaac, a sophomore, plays on the Covenant Christian boys team. Kevin and Wendy suggested Dasha and Dahna play soccer at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“Not necessarily just to do soccer but because it gave them a place to belong,” Wendy said. “In their minds they had been orphans their whole life. They needed to interact with kids outside of just maybe their class or their immediate friends that they were trying to make. So it kind of gave them opportunities to meet new people.”
Covenant coach James Blom welcomed Dahna and Dasha with open arms. They’ve fit in quite well, and Hannah has contributed 13 goals with 10 assists. It takes some of the pressure off leading goal scorer Skylar Bos, who has found the net 37 times.
“It’s awesome that we have, especially those two up top for offensive purposes because they spread the ball around,” he said. “It’s tough to just single out one person because we have a couple of options and to have Hannah and Dahna, passing and working the ball and being able to trust a lot of different feet up there is really beneficial.
“Dasha has stepped up huge on the defensive side. We have Desirae Nanninga and Lydia Rossi, our two center backs on defense, and they do a great job. Dasha’s aggressiveness and athleticism just matches that and makes it really tough for the other teams to get anything productive down there.”
Kevin and Wendy have six kids playing sports this fall, and Wendy said they love it.
“We enjoy our time out here, but it’s a busy season for our family,” she said.
Levi is in the seventh grade, Lydia is in fifth grade, and they have an adopted son, Oliver, who’s in second grade.
Having a big family and adding to it through adoption is part of the Kevin and Wendy’s ministry.
“It is awesome,” Wendy said. “It is fun. We have a good time together, the dynamic of having so many of them really the same age, is in some ways, really awesome and in other ways, it just keeps your brain working all the time. ...
“The mission is teaching them about Jesus. Teaching them what a family looks like, having a mom and dad, and love. Then there’s hope in that. There’s hope that is something that they can obtain, and are worthy of in their life.”