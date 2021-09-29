Frustrating start has winless Colts seeking jump-start

But if any team can rebound from this troubled start, it may be the Colts.

Three years ago, they started 1-5 and still made the playoffs. This year, they'll have 17 games to make it. And nobody has been better at orchestrating comebacks than coach Frank Reich.

As a player, he rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 32-point deficit to beat Houston in January 1993 and it still ranks as the largest comeback in NFL history. Nine years earlier in college, Reich engineered another record-breaking moment by leading Maryland back from a 31-point deficit at Miami. That one is tied for the fourth-largest comeback in FBS history.

Can he do it again? The Colts believe he can and they will.

"I'm angry, and I'm upset," running back Nyheim Hines said after scoring Indy's only touchdown Sunday. "A lot of teams may not be able to come back from this, but I think we can. We're going to look at the film, bust our butts on Wednesday and try to set the tone to win this game."

What's working

Turnovers. Leonard and the defensive leaders made this season's goal clear: 40-plus takeaways. Through two weeks, the Colts had three. But with top cornerback Xavier Rhodes returning, they forced three against Tennessee.