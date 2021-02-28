Gabby Kreykes winning the numbers game at Trinity Christian

Gabby Kreykes has a gift.

The St. John native and Illiana Christian graduate is hard to slow down on the basketball court. Teams have tried all season. Defenses are set up to stop the Trinity Christian senior, but most haven’t been able to contain her.

At all.

Kreykes, who was recently named the NAIA Player of the Week, is among the nation’s leaders in scoring at 22.1 points and rebounds at 10.9 a game.

“Everyone prepares to slow her down, but her athleticism is second to none,” Trinity Christian coach Theo Owens said. “Gabby is consistent with putting her hard hat on and going to work each and every game.

“She loves the gym. She puts in the extra work and it is evident that she is reaping the rewards. You get out of this game what you put into it and she has a gift to score the ball.”

Kreykes has been so dominant she’s been named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) Player of the Week four times this season.

“Gabby’s strengths are her athleticism and her ability to shift gears so smoothly,” Owens said. “We all know speed kills, but speed under control is even more dangerous.”