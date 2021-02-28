Gabby Kreykes winning the numbers game at Trinity Christian

Gabby Kreykes has a gift.
The St. John native and Illiana Christian graduate is hard to slow down on the basketball court. Teams have tried all season. Defenses are set up to stop the Trinity Christian senior, but most haven’t been able to contain her.
At all.
Kreykes, who was recently named the NAIA Player of the Week, is among the nation’s leaders in scoring at 22.1 points and rebounds at 10.9 a game.
“Everyone prepares to slow her down, but her athleticism is second to none,” Trinity Christian coach Theo Owens said. “Gabby is consistent with putting her hard hat on and going to work each and every game.
“She loves the gym. She puts in the extra work and it is evident that she is reaping the rewards. You get out of this game what you put into it and she has a gift to score the ball.”
Kreykes has been so dominant she’s been named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) Player of the Week four times this season.
“Gabby’s strengths are her athleticism and her ability to shift gears so smoothly,” Owens said. “We all know speed kills, but speed under control is even more dangerous.”
Kreykes has had 14 double-doubles in 20 games this season. She’s fifth in the nation in scoring and 16th in rebounding. She’s also tied for fifth in double-doubles.
She earned NAIA Player of the Week after getting 23 points and 13 rebounds against Governors State and following that with 25 points and 11 rebounds against Roosevelt. She also added six assists, four blocks, seven steals, and shot 50 percent from the field in those two contests.
The Trolls (9-12) are done with this season, but Kreykes has another year of eligibility due to COVID-19 if she so decides to return.
Men’s indoor track
Manchester’s Connor Havens (LaPorte) was runner-up in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15 minutes, 45.95 seconds at the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championship.
Teammate Joe Garling (Hanover Central) was fifth in the weight throw (14.46 meters; 47-5 1/4).
Women’s basketball
Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) is nominated for another award. The senior standout was one of 12 Division I players selected as a finalist for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS award.
To be eligible, student-athletes must be seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: character, classroom, community, and competition.
Evans leads the ACC in scoring (20.8 ppg.) and free-throw percentage (95 percent).
You can vote for Evans at www.seniorclassaward.com through March 22 with the winner being announced at the Final Four.
• Manchester’s Tiara Jackson (EC Central) collected another double-double at Franklin with 12 points and 10 rebounds. For the week, the freshman averaged 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. She also added three blocks.
Softball
Manchester was picked seventh overall in the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference preseason poll.
The league named players to watch for the spring and senior Alexis Mokos (Hanover Central) made the list.
Mokos hit .394 with four homers, 30 RBI, 31 runs and nine doubles as a sophomore. Last season, the team only got three games in because of COVID.
Other locals on the roster include Haley Perez (Portage), a senior who led the team with six wins in 2019, and Kendal Torrence (Lowell), who hit .273 and led the team with six stolen bases.
Baseball
Franklin’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) was named a player to watch this spring.
Demkovich hit .300 in 2019 with 20 RBIs and two homers. Before COVID wiped out the 2020 spring, he was leading the team with a .500 average and 12 RBIs.
Other locals on the roster include freshmen Bryce Pause (Crown Point) and Sean Sullivan (Lake Central).
Men’s basketball
Creighton’s Damien Jefferson (EC Central) had 19 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Xavier.
• Drake’s Tremell Murphy (Griffith) had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in Friday’s victory over Bradley. The Bulldogs received 16 points and five assists from D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville). Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) came off the bench for three points.
• Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston (21 st Century) had 20 points, three rebounds, and three steals Thursday in a victory over IUPUI in the first round of the Horizon League tournament.
• South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard (EC Central) had a season-high 23 points Saturday and the team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-70 victory over Georgia.
Women’s swimming
Cincinnati’s Jaclyn Klimczak (Chesterton) was 10th in the 200 backstroke and the Bearcats finished in third place overall at the American Athletic Conference Championships in Dallas.
• North Carolina State’s Kay Foley (Munster) took 12th in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the ACC Championships.
