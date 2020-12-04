Gabe Gillespie shines as Andrean downs Lake Central

MERRILLVILLE — Gabe Gillespie showed flashes of his potential last season before a sprained right ankle derailed a promising sophomore campaign.
On Friday night against Lake Central, the junior was clearly at 100%.
Andrean’s standout forward drained his first two shot attempts, both 3-pointers, and also made his presence felt in the paint. Midway through the first quarter, Gillespie secured a rebound, powered up and finished off a layup despite being struck on the arm by Lake Central’s Kyle Ross.
Once the ball went through the net, Gillespie let out a scream and drained the ensuing free throw to give his team an early cushion that it wouldn’t relinquish. The 59ers continued to impose their will en route to earn a 58-45 win.
“We just had a good start,” Gillespie said. “The energy was there.”
Gillespie finished the night with a game-high 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. The 6-foot-5 junior also took turns guarding Ross, who stands 6-foot-7, 6-10 center Jack Mahoney and burly, 6-4 forward Nate Oakley.
Mahoney was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field.
“I was just trying to get in the right spots,” Gillespie said. “My coach (Brad Stangel) was talking about getting in the right spots and getting in front of (Mahoney) and to a make him put the ball on the ground and play more on the perimeter. It was coach’s philosophy.”
Aside from Gillespie, Andrean also received strong contributions from Nicky Flesher and Robby Ballentine. Both players made timely shots and key plays on defense, which stopped Lake Central from ever truly finding an offensive rhythm.
Support Local Journalism
Flesher scored 13 points, including two 3-pointers, while Ballentine had five points and a game-high four assists.
“I think Robby Ballentine handled the ball really well,” Stangel said. “Robby Ballentine puts us all in the right spots. … What I mean by that is we’re not playing out of position with him. Everyone’s in the right position.”
Ballentine also drew a charge and added that he doesn’t mind doing the tough things in order for the 59ers to be at their best.
“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to help my team win,” Ballentine said. “Stats really don’t’ matter to me as long as we get in the win column. That’s all that matters to me. So, if I have to take charges, get assists or play defense for us to win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Ross paced Lake Central with a team-high 18 points and a game-high seven rebounds in his first matchup against his former program. The standout senior, who has scholarship offers from Green Bay and Rhode Island, left Andrean and transferred to Lake Central after playing just one game for the 59ers last season.
He shot 7 of 13 from the field and nailed one 3-pointer, but the 59ers rarely allowed him to have any open looks. Senior guard Deshon Burnett guarded his old teammate for most of the night, and Stangel commended him for his effort.
“It’s been a year since I saw that out of Deshon,” Stangel said. “I was really, really proud to see it. (Assistant) coach (Aaron) Austin said, ‘It looks like he’s back.’ That’s the first time since his sophomore year that he really, for 32 minutes, went out and competed hard defensively like that. He was in the right position and had his hands ready.”
Andrean (2-0) will continue its season Tuesday at home against Michigan City, and Lake Central (1-1) will be back in action Tuesday at West Side.
“This is a good win. The guys are pretty happy in there,” Stangel said as he pointed to the locker room. “We go Michigan City, Chesterton and Merrillville next week, so we’ll just keep rolling and see what happens.”
Gallery: Lake Central-Andrean boys basketball
Gallery
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!