Gabe Gillespie shines as Andrean downs Lake Central

Aside from Gillespie, Andrean also received strong contributions from Nicky Flesher and Robby Ballentine. Both players made timely shots and key plays on defense, which stopped Lake Central from ever truly finding an offensive rhythm.

Flesher scored 13 points, including two 3-pointers, while Ballentine had five points and a game-high four assists.

“I think Robby Ballentine handled the ball really well,” Stangel said. “Robby Ballentine puts us all in the right spots. … What I mean by that is we’re not playing out of position with him. Everyone’s in the right position.”

Ballentine also drew a charge and added that he doesn’t mind doing the tough things in order for the 59ers to be at their best.

“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to help my team win,” Ballentine said. “Stats really don’t’ matter to me as long as we get in the win column. That’s all that matters to me. So, if I have to take charges, get assists or play defense for us to win, that’s what I’m going to do.”