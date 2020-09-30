 Skip to main content
Prep football | Notes

Gage DeMarco stands tall for Chesterton defense

Standing at 5-foot-8, Chesterton junior Gage DeMarco has never let his height be a hindrance to his athletic ability.

Instead, the linebacker has focused on using his low center of gravity as an advantage.

That focus has paid off this season as DeMarco helped lead the Trojans to a 20-0 shutout victory over Portage on Saturday night. The junior has a team-high 67 tackles this season and is averaging just over 11 stops per game. Not bad for a player who totaled just 17 tackles as a sophomore.

“Because of my height, I can fill in places that others can’t normally get,” DeMarco said. “I can get into gaps. I can get lower than pretty much anyone else.”

While DeMarco’s 14 tackles in the shutout over Portage stands out, it was his performance against Valparaiso that gave a jolt of energy to the junior. Facing Western Michigan commit John Hofer, DeMarco held his own and delivered 12 total tackles, including nine solo stops.

“John Hofer is one heck of a player and Gage gave him some fits throughout the game,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “Gage has really become confident in his approach and you see that his size plays in his favor against some bigger players.”

DeMarco owes a great deal of his ability to his wrestling background. He was a state qualifier at 195 pounds last year and finished the year with a 38-10 record. Coming into his junior season, DeMarco was called on to help lead a defense that was depleted by graduation. Chesterton lost nine starters or full-time players from its defense from a year ago.

“Just getting that experience on varsity last year and then in wrestling, I wanted to come back strong this year,” DeMarco said. “It starts with the work in practice and just becoming a leader with the guys we have back this year.”

Feeling Good

Rick Good is trading one kind of headset for another, and the Calumet football coach couldn’t be happier. When the Warriors shut down football for the first six weeks of the season due to COVID-19, Good accepted an offer from the Region Sports Network to broadcast some football games. Now with Calumet football back this Friday night, Good is thrilled to be back on the sidelines.

That doesn’t mean he didn’t enjoy his experience making the best of a frustrating situation without games.

“It’s been a learning experience for myself and for everyone on the team,” Good said. “I had the chance to see how some really good programs were handling the pandemic. I got to see some things from a different perspective. I think I’ve become a better coach because of this.”

The Warriors will play three games this season before opening up postseason play. Calumet will host Lake Station and River Forest the next two weekends before closing out the regular season at Bishop Noll on Oct. 16.

“We realize that we’ve lost 120 hours of football,” Good said. “It’s our mission now to get it back in as few weeks as possible.”

Mad Max

Hanover Central linebacker Max Warchol delivered more than just a dominating performance against Boone Grove last Friday. The senior linebacker had 13 tackles, including four for a loss, two sacks, a punt block and a forced fumble as the Wildcats knocked off Boone Grove 55-26.

Warchol’s performance will go down in the record books as he now holds a host of defensive records in Hanover Central’s modern (dating back to 2014) football history.

Warchol has seven sacks this season and 14 1/2 in his career, which are now both program records. His 19 tackles for loss this season are also tops at Hanover Central as well as his 30 career tackles for loss.

The Wildcats will host Bowman Academy this Friday in their final home game of the season.

