Gage DeMarco stands tall for Chesterton defense

Standing at 5-foot-8, Chesterton junior Gage DeMarco has never let his height be a hindrance to his athletic ability.

Instead, the linebacker has focused on using his low center of gravity as an advantage.

That focus has paid off this season as DeMarco helped lead the Trojans to a 20-0 shutout victory over Portage on Saturday night. The junior has a team-high 67 tackles this season and is averaging just over 11 stops per game. Not bad for a player who totaled just 17 tackles as a sophomore.

“Because of my height, I can fill in places that others can’t normally get,” DeMarco said. “I can get into gaps. I can get lower than pretty much anyone else.”

While DeMarco’s 14 tackles in the shutout over Portage stands out, it was his performance against Valparaiso that gave a jolt of energy to the junior. Facing Western Michigan commit John Hofer, DeMarco held his own and delivered 12 total tackles, including nine solo stops.

“John Hofer is one heck of a player and Gage gave him some fits throughout the game,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “Gage has really become confident in his approach and you see that his size plays in his favor against some bigger players.”