Gage Kruper jump-starts Chesterton boys soccer in win over rival Valparaiso

CHESTERTON — With one goal in the first half Tuesday, Gage Kruper felt a huge sense of relief.
The Chesterton junior watched the Trojans run to last season’s state title from the sideline. His grades needed to improve before he could get on the pitch. Host Chesterton’s 2-0 win over Valparaiso in a Class 3A sectional opener was the first postseason game Kruper has played.
“This means a lot to me,” Kruper said. “(Sitting out) motivated me to be here now and do what I just did. That motivates me every single day at practice.”
Coach Lucas Sabedra said he did a lot of extra academic work with Kruper before the last school year ended. The two would meet once or twice a week.
“He’s such a talented soccer player that he deserves to be out here and be a part of this. Last year, when he was sitting on the sidelines as a manager we had one of the most talented managers in the nation, probably,” Sabedra said. “I wanted to make sure he was taking advantage of all the talent and abilities that he has, not just in soccer but in school. He’s done a lot of turning around.”
Kruper got his score in the 25th minute on a feed from Jacob Perkins. Kruper knew Valparaiso defender Breece Walls would be on his back when he made his run.
“It was a 50/50 ball. I know (Walls) is always good in the air. I just made sure I took him out of the play,” Kruper said. “I was screaming for the ball, demanding it and Jacob said he heard me. He just flicked it over to me and I was in on goal. I just knew I had to put it away.”
Gage Torres-Regnier got the second goal in the 61st minute on a ball played into the box by Josh Wadowski.
Chesterton (14-1-1), ranked No. 4 in 3A in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll, had a lot of chances.
“I know when I watch film, it’s going to look a lot different than what it felt like. It’s such an emotional game that you get caught up in all the back and forth and all the energy,” Sabedra said. “We had a lot of opportunities that we probably could’ve capitalized on but they had some, too. At any point, anyone scores any of those goals and the whole game changes.”
Valparaiso (15-3) had its best chance just before break.
Jack Isroff took a pass deep in the box and had a shot from point-blank range. Chesterton keeper Ethan Boedeker came out with a huge kick save to preserve the Trojans’ advantage.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my group. They put their hearts out there and fought from the start to the finish. That’s all you can ask for,” Vikings coach Mike Enghofer said.
Chesterton won 6-0 when the teams met on Sept. 1. Valpo lost to Evansville North three days after that loss then won nine straight, including a victory over Lake Central that secured a three-way tie in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
“It’s hard to find the words for what to say to them because of how far they’ve come and the progress they’ve made. Sometimes you don’t have to say anything. You’ve just got to be there,” Enghofer said.
Wednesday, the Trojans will play the winner of the Kankakee Valley and Crown Point match that was the late game on Tuesday.
“That was a big first step,” Sabedra said. “We have to recover. My guys have to hydrate, eat some food, get a good cooldown, get their mind right and get their bodies right for tomorrow. We had some injuries today so who knows who’s going to be healthy tomorrow? It’s one game at a time. We have a lot of experience so these guys know that.”
Crown Point 5, Kankakee Valley 1
How Crown Point won: Kyle Alb scored the go-ahead goal in the first half on a corner kick. Jordan Magana registered the first score earlier in the half. Magana scored again on a rebound right after the break. Alb got a header into the net a few minutes later. Jacob Kasarda added a PK goal late. The Bulldogs never let go of the lead once they got it.
Impact players: Magana and Alb each scored two goals.
KV scores early: Brandon Ruvalcaba scored the game’s first goal, tallying a goal for the Kougars in the sixth minute.
Notable: The Bulldogs will meet Chesterton in Wednesday’s sectional semifinal. The Trojans won the regular-season meeting 3-1.