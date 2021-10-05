Gage Kruper jump-starts Chesterton boys soccer in win over rival Valparaiso

CHESTERTON — With one goal in the first half Tuesday, Gage Kruper felt a huge sense of relief.

The Chesterton junior watched the Trojans run to last season’s state title from the sideline. His grades needed to improve before he could get on the pitch. Host Chesterton’s 2-0 win over Valparaiso in a Class 3A sectional opener was the first postseason game Kruper has played.

“This means a lot to me,” Kruper said. “(Sitting out) motivated me to be here now and do what I just did. That motivates me every single day at practice.”

Coach Lucas Sabedra said he did a lot of extra academic work with Kruper before the last school year ended. The two would meet once or twice a week.

“He’s such a talented soccer player that he deserves to be out here and be a part of this. Last year, when he was sitting on the sidelines as a manager we had one of the most talented managers in the nation, probably,” Sabedra said. “I wanted to make sure he was taking advantage of all the talent and abilities that he has, not just in soccer but in school. He’s done a lot of turning around.”

Kruper got his score in the 25th minute on a feed from Jacob Perkins. Kruper knew Valparaiso defender Breece Walls would be on his back when he made his run.