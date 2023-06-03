LAPORTE — The relief in the faces of Lake Central players and coaches after the game was easy to see.

The Indians last won a regional championship in 2014. Penn walked off the Indians in LaPorte last season. LC lost this level five times in the last six years.

That’s all over now, as the Indians topped Valparaiso 3-0 to win a Class 4A regional title Saturday at Schreiber Field.

“We got the monkey off our back,” coach Mike Swartzentruber said. “We’ve been walked off twice. We’ve lost 2-0. We’ve blown a lead to Penn. We’ve found every which way. I really felt good today.”

Senior outfielder Garrett Weber got the big hit, slapping a ball just inside the line in left for a two-run single. That was only three at-bats after catcher Matt Santana tallied Lake Central’s first hit. Weber now has 50 RBIs in 2023.

“If you said ‘You’ve got to get one hit here,’ he would be the guy,” Swartzentruber said. “When he started fouling off pitches, I thought ‘He’s going to get one here.’ And he did. It was just a clutch hit that’ll go down in the annals of LC history.”

Weber said he was sitting on a fastball, per the scouting report on Vikings lefty Caden Crowell. Weber was audibly telling himself “there’s no one better” after putting several into the bleachers and onto 10th and I Streets before adjusting to a backfoot slider.

“I finally got one I could get to and just got the job done,” Weber said. “He made a good pitch, but I just got to it. He’s just a good pitcher. We got to him the last time (we played Valparaiso). Some of our approaches may have been a little off early but he didn’t make many bad pitches today.”

Crowell didn’t allow a hit in the first three innings. The Louisville commit kept the Indians off balance the first time through the order with a lot of offspeed and breaking pitches.

“You’ve got to tip your hat to Crowell. You hold us to three runs, that’s pretty good,” Swartzentruber said.

Valparaiso’s Trevor Fenters tallied the game’s first hit in the second inning, poking a line drive through the hole in the right side. Lake Central pitcher Griffin Tobias then walked two batters to load the bases.

Trent Gill, an Indiana commit, flew out to left field to end the threat.

The Vikings (18-11) threatened again in the fifth. After Nate Brumfield doubled, Crowell hit a hard bouncer back up the middle but Lake Central shortstop Hunter Snyder made a diving stop to hold Brumfield at third and preserve the shutout.

Miles Cvelbar then grounded into a fielder’s choice and the Indians (27-4) retained a two-run advantage.

“These guys have been through it,” Swartzentruber said. “I thought we had the best team in the state (last season). We’ve talked about that all year. I said ‘It’s time to end that drought today.’ They were ready to do it.”

Tobias threw 118 pitches over six and two-thirds innings. He struck out 10 and scattered four hits and three walks. He said everything was working for him. He was excited to throw against another great hurler.

“(Crowell) is a phenomenal pitcher. I was just trying to keep us in the game,” Tobias said. “I expect us to get a few runs in the first inning but if we don’t, I’m calm because I know we’re going to jump on them.”

Tobias was demonstrably upset when Swartzentruber walked to the mound to take him out. Pitchers can’t start an at bat after 120 pitches. LC coaches said they pulled Tobias out of caution, just in case their count was off of the official one.

Blake Sivak came in for the final out before the dogpile.

“The only way I was going to get him out is because the IHSAA told him I had to,” Swartzentruber said.

PHOTOS: LaPorte hosts Class 4A Regional finals games