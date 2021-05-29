Gary native Cameron Jernigan picks Tarleton State:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Gary native Jernigan picks Tarleton State: Cameron Jernigan took advantage of a prep year at Bosco Institute in Crown Point, pledging his commitment to Tarleton State. The Texans moved up from Division II in 2020 and joined the Western Athletic Conference, going 10-10 overall and 5-7 in the league last season. Jernigan was an interior presence on 21st Century’s sectional-winning team in 2020. He will play for Billy Gillespie, who has taken Texas-El Paso, Texas A&M and Kentucky to the NCAA Tournament.

PRO GOLF

Resurgent Spieth 3rd-round leader at Colonial: Jordan Spieth knows how to finish out of the rough, and still had the lead after three rounds at Colonial. After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge. Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial. That put up one stroke ahead of Kokrak, who had matched him for the lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch before a closing par in his round of 66.