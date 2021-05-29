 Skip to main content
Gary native Cameron Jernigan picks Tarleton State:
Cameron Jernigan has committed to Tarleton State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Gary native Jernigan picks Tarleton State: Cameron Jernigan took advantage of a prep year at Bosco Institute in Crown Point, pledging his commitment to Tarleton State. The Texans moved up from Division II in 2020 and joined the Western Athletic Conference, going 10-10 overall and 5-7 in the league last season. Jernigan was an interior presence on 21st Century’s sectional-winning team in 2020. He will play for Billy Gillespie, who has taken Texas-El Paso, Texas A&M and Kentucky to the NCAA Tournament.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats fall in doubleheader opener: Phil Caufield and Alec Olund (Lake Central) each had doubles Saturday, but the RailCats lost 10-1 in the doubleheader opener to Milwaukee. Daniel Lingua had Gary's lone RBI.

PRO GOLF

Resurgent Spieth 3rd-round leader at Colonial: Jordan Spieth knows how to finish out of the rough, and still had the lead after three rounds at Colonial. After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge. Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial. That put up one stroke ahead of Kokrak, who had matched him for the lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch before a closing par in his round of 66.

Stricker takes advantage of Weir’s collapse: Steve Stricker took advantage of Mike Weir's back-nine collapse Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Stricker shot a 3-under 67 in a stiff north breeze at Southern Hills for a one-stroke lead over Alex Cejka, the senior newcomer who beat Stricker in a playoff this month in the major Regions Tradition in Alabama. Stricker was at 6-under 204. Cejka shot 68.

PRO SOCCER

Chelsea beats City to win Champions League: As Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta cradled the European Cup before thrusting it into the air to the backdrop of fireworks, Pep Guardiola and his distraught Manchester City players stood way behind the winner’s rostrum and looked on in anguish. Champions League glory once again for Chelsea, nine years after its first title and just 123 days after manager Thomas Tuchel’s season-changing arrival at the club. Yet more misery in world soccer’s biggest club competition for City and Guardiola, its genius manager whose overthinking proved costly once more. Germany forward Kai Havertz's 42nd-minute goal earned Chelsea a surprisingly comfortable 1-0 win in Porto in the Champions League’s third all-English final on Saturday.

AUTO RACING

Ty Gibbs takes lead late to win Xfinity race: Ty Gibbs is giving his grandfather plenty to think about. The 18-year-old grandson of championship car owner Joe Gibbs took the lead with 20 laps left at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held off the field for his second Xfinity Series win of his rookie season on Saturday. If the younger Gibbs keeps this up, Joe Gibbs might not be able to keep the hard-charging young driver out of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

