Gary native Dana Evans named AP All-American
alert urgent
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  Updated
Dana Evans, Louisville

Gary native Dana Evans was named an AP All-American on Thursday. She was also the ACC Player of the Year.

 Gerry Broome, File, Associated Press

Dana Evans has climbed the basketball ladder.

One season ago she was coming off the bench as the ACC's Sixth Player of the Year, and she stayed the course to become on of the 10-best players in the country.

On Thursday, the West Side product was named to the Associated Press All-American Second Team. The Louisville junior averaged 18.0 points and 4.2 assists per game, leading the sixth-ranked Cardinals to a 28-4 season. She made 90 3-point field goals, which was 12th in the country.

"I am blessed to be an All-American," Evans wrote in a tweet.

Evans had 10 games of 20-plus points and scored in double figures in 29-of-30 games played this season. She was named ACC Player of the Year last week and led the Cardinals to their first ACC outright regular-season championship since joining the league in 2014.

Evans shot 43.1% from the 3-point line and 89% on free throws. Yet, she still feels she has room for improvement.

"Having more combo moves, getting creative and staying consistent," she wrote in a tweet as part of AP writer Doug Feinberg's chat.

Dana Evans

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu is the eighth player to become a three-time All-American.

Baylor’s Brittney Griner, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw, Duke’s Alana Beard, Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore are the only other players to earn first-team honors at least three times. Paris and Moore were All-Americans all four years.

Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds this season as well as having eight of her 26 career triple-doubles. She became the first player to score 2,000 points, grab 1,000 rebounds and dish 1,000 assists in men's or women's college basketball history.

Ionescu was joined on the first team by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and UConn's Megan Walker.

Evans was joined on the second team by Oregon's Satou Sabally, South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter and Arizona's Aari McDonald.

The third team was Ty Harris of South Carolina, Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA, Kathleen Doyle of Iowa, Elissa Cunane of North Carolina State and Kaila Charles of Maryland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

