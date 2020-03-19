Gary native Dana Evans named AP All-American

Dana Evans has climbed the basketball ladder.

One season ago she was coming off the bench as the ACC's Sixth Player of the Year, and she stayed the course to become on of the 10-best players in the country.

On Thursday, the West Side product was named to the Associated Press All-American Second Team. The Louisville junior averaged 18.0 points and 4.2 assists per game, leading the sixth-ranked Cardinals to a 28-4 season. She made 90 3-point field goals, which was 12th in the country.

"I am blessed to be an All-American," Evans wrote in a tweet.

Evans had 10 games of 20-plus points and scored in double figures in 29-of-30 games played this season. She was named ACC Player of the Year last week and led the Cardinals to their first ACC outright regular-season championship since joining the league in 2014.

Evans shot 43.1% from the 3-point line and 89% on free throws. Yet, she still feels she has room for improvement.

"Having more combo moves, getting creative and staying consistent," she wrote in a tweet as part of AP writer Doug Feinberg's chat.

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu is the eighth player to become a three-time All-American.