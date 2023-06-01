After 14 seasons owned and operated by Patrick and Lindy Salvi, the Gary SouthShore RailCats have announced the sale of the team to Joseph Eng.

"It was a difficult decision filled with mixed emotions to sell the RailCats," Patrick Salvi said Thursday in a news release. "It has been a tremendous honor to be an anchor of downtown Gary and Northwest Indiana over the last 15 years as the owner of the RailCats! I am very grateful for the support and relationships that I have built with our great fans, partners and players, which I will cherish forever."

Eng serves on the executive team for Billtrust, an automated transaction company. He's also held executive roles at TravelClick, JetBlue Airways and SWIFT.

"The RailCats are a fixture in downtown Gary, and a large part of Northwest Indiana’s summer entertainment, and I could not be more excited,” Eng said in a news release. “I am very appreciative of the stewardship of Pat & Lindy Salvi during their 15 years of ownership, and I look forward to building upon their legacy and continuing to grow the impact of RailCats baseball throughout Northwest Indiana."

In the 14 seasons under the Salvis' ownership, the RailCats made six playoff appearances, won the 2013 American Association championship and oversaw the team's transition from the Northern League to the American Association to the AA's designation as an MLB partner league.

As of Thursday, Gary SouthShore sported a 10-8 record, good enough for third place in the East Division.

Under the new ownership, Anthony Giammanco will continue to serve as the general manger.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for the city of Gary as we welcome the new ownership of the RailCats,” Mayor Jerome Prince said in a news release. “We have immense appreciation for Pat and Lindy Salvi, as their leadership was instrumental in creating a foundation for a vibrant sports culture in our downtown area. As the baton is passed to Mr. Joseph Eng, it is my belief this will further elevate the RailCats’ legacy and pave the way for remarkable growth and success."

