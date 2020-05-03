Gary SouthShore RailCats' season delayed, shortened

"That's not an option for our league," Tagert said. "I want as much baseball played as possible. I want the Cubs and White Sox playing and I want the RailCats playing, and I want us playing with fans."

That depends on no further setbacks as Indiana and other states work their way through their reopening plans. Like MLB, Minor League Baseball is on hold and some reports have surfaced that affiliated clubs may lose their entire seasons. If that happens, the only pro baseball played in Indiana this year could be by the RailCats and the Frontier League's Evansville Otters.

Tagert said he'd talked with Otters manager Andy McCauley, who "said jokingly, 'I guess we could play 60 games against each other.'"

Tagert also has been fielding calls from players and even RailCats fans wondering if, and when, games will be played at U.S. Steel Yard. The latest news from Indianapolis offers some hope. But much remains to be worked out from the revised schedule to travel arrangements for players who are not U.S. citizens.

That includes some key players for Gary, including the team's projected two best relievers in Sandy Lugo from the Dominican Republic and Kevin Escorcia from Colombia, as well as talented young shortstop Jose Mercado, another native of Colombia.