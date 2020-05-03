You are the owner of this article.
Gary SouthShore RailCats' season delayed, shortened
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Gary SouthShore RailCats' season delayed, shortened

Gary SouthShore RailCats manager Greg Tagert

Gary SouthShore RailCats manager Greg Tagert, who is pictured during the 2016 season, is hopeful the 2020 season can be salvaged.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Greg Tagert knew this was coming, which made it easier to accept.

Tagert's Gary SouthShore RailCats won't start the season as scheduled on May 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Association announced on April 21.

In a news release, the league said the goal was to start play in early July. The original 100-game schedule would be trimmed to 80 games with regular-season play extending till late September.

"The early July timeline, along with the length of the season, is subject to the availability to hold games in home markets while abiding by the federal, state (and) provincial governments' laws and municipal health orders and guidelines," the release said.

"Because of the way things have transpired with the pandemic, it became obvious the season couldn't start even close to on time," Tagert said. "If the situation presents itself, we want to play the games.

"We want to give our communities something to look forward to."

The early July timeline got a boost in Indiana, at least, when Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a reopening plan on Friday that culminates with all activities allowed by July 4. That includes no limits on the size of social gatherings.

Governor sets tentative schedule for reopening Indiana's economy

That is important for an independent league like the AA, whose revenue model is unlike that of Major League Baseball. MLB — whose revenue stream is fortified by broadcast rights fees — is reportedly considering a number of restart options, including playing in empty stadiums until social distancing guidelines are eased.

"That's not an option for our league," Tagert said. "I want as much baseball played as possible. I want the Cubs and White Sox playing and I want the RailCats playing, and I want us playing with fans."

That depends on no further setbacks as Indiana and other states work their way through their reopening plans. Like MLB, Minor League Baseball is on hold and some reports have surfaced that affiliated clubs may lose their entire seasons. If that happens, the only pro baseball played in Indiana this year could be by the RailCats and the Frontier League's Evansville Otters.

Tagert said he'd talked with Otters manager Andy McCauley, who "said jokingly, 'I guess we could play 60 games against each other.'"

Tagert also has been fielding calls from players and even RailCats fans wondering if, and when, games will be played at U.S. Steel Yard. The latest news from Indianapolis offers some hope. But much remains to be worked out from the revised schedule to travel arrangements for players who are not U.S. citizens.

That includes some key players for Gary, including the team's projected two best relievers in Sandy Lugo from the Dominican Republic and Kevin Escorcia from Colombia, as well as talented young shortstop Jose Mercado, another native of Colombia.

"There's no paperwork that can be submitted to get a (foreign) player here," Tagert said.

He hopes that situation will change, and that more good news is on the way.

"The players are absolutely ready to go," he said.

