Gary's Darius Garland is third in NBA's Most Improved Player balloting

PRO BASKETBALL

Garland third in Most Improved vote: Cleveland's Darius Garland, a Gary native, finished third in the voting for the NBA's Most Improved Player, the league announced Monday. Memphis' Ja Morant was the winner, finishing with 221 points from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league, with five points awarded for a first-place vote, three for a second and one for a third. San Antonio's Dejounte Murray was second with 183 points, and Garland had 178. Murray appeared on 63 ballots, more than anyone else. Garland appeared on 62 ballots. He averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists a game this season, up from 17.4 points and 6.6 assists in the 2020-21 season.

MEN'S GOLF

Valpo in second at MVC: Valparaiso moved up one place to second through two rounds of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky. The Beacons are at 21-over 597 after shooting 297 on Monday. Southern Illinois leads the nine-team field at 4-over 580. Two Valpo players are among those tied for fifth at 146; Caleb VanArragon and Anthony Delisanti both shot par 72 in the second round. Valpo's Garrett Willis is tied for 21st at 153, while Yianni Kostouros and Sam Booth are tied for 31st at 159. The final round is Tuesday.

PRO GOLF

Mickelson signs up for 3 events: Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. His manager, Steve Loy, also asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London. That doesn't mean Lefty is going to play. Loy says Mickelson has no concrete plans on when and where he'll play. He's just keeping his options open. In other Saudi news, Greg Norman has announced Trump National Doral Miami as the host course for the team championship finale in the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational series. It's the second Trump course on the list.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Michigan's Diabate enters draft: Michigan freshman Moussa Diabate is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-11 forward announced his plans on Monday, a day after standout center Hunter Dickinson decided to return for his junior season. Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida. Diabate has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft. The 7-1 Dickinson averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

