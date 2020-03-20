You are the owner of this article.
Gelen Robinson finds himself in familiar spot with XFL season cancelled
PRO FOOTBALL

Gelen Robinson finds himself in familiar spot with XFL season cancelled

  Updated

Gelen Robinson is experiencing deja vu.

The former Lake Central multi-sport star and All-Big Ten defensive lineman has had his football season canceled in consecutive springs. The XFL canceled the remaining five weeks of its season March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe and, as a result, the sports world.

“It was about the same as last year but different circumstances, I suppose,” he told The Times Friday.

Robinson was a defensive end for the Dallas Renegades, who were 2-3 in a league restarting after a 19-year hiatus. Ratings were up and the league was gaining traction by giving fans an inside look at the game by equipping coaches with microphones and providing in-game interviews with coaches and players.

It’s a tough, albeit necessary end to a season that showed promise for the future of the league.

“I wasn’t really that surprised at all with all the other sports leagues being postponed or suspended,” Robinson said. “I think they were just trying to make the right choice for all the players and all the fans involved.”

The 24-year-old Robinson was looking for work last spring after the Alliance of American Football abruptly suspended operations after eight games of the 10-game schedule. They did not pay out the rest of the players' contracts.

There’s hope for the XFL, and inside channels are leading players to believe they will be back for a second season next spring.

“There’s been a lot of talk about next year. Everybody was really excited about this season and if this coronavirus epidemic wouldn’t have happened this year, I feel like we would have finished out on a strong note as a league in general,” Robinson said. “But yeah, they told us (Thursday) and it was unfortunate news that everybody kind of expected because of the NBA, MLB, NHL (suspending) everything.

"We're just glad that they're doing the right thing. They’re still paying the players throughout their contracts.”

Players are permitted to pursue NFL opportunities, which Robinson told The Times in February is still the dream. He’s preparing to move back to Indianapolis this week to continue to train and be ready for his next opportunity.

“I’m just trying to stay positive throughout this whole situation, go home, keep training and find other work in the meantime. Staying positive is the key, no matter what,” he said.

Gelen Robinson pursues his passion with XFL's Dallas Renegades

But if he doesn't get signed to a NFL roster, he expects to be back in the XFL, and he hopes in Dallas.

"They'll definitely bring us back ... most likely I'll be back in Dallas. I love Dallas and hope to stay here next year,” he said.

In the meantime, Robinson has a different perspective on the coronavirus, feeling the responsibility to take care of his 18-month-old daughter Rain.

“That's what I've been thinking about for weeks now. It's unfortunate that it's happening and it's spread so rapidly. But I think I would have viewed this whole situation a lot differently two years ago without a young child,” he said. “Now I'm really cautious, very protective over her and my surroundings. I would never want to risk getting her sick.

“That's the only thing I'm worried about. Obviously, I'm worried about myself also, but she comes first. She's the baby.”

On Saturday the XFL announced that an unidentified Seattle Dragons player tested positive for the coronavirus but he was asymptomatic prior to any recent games. He reported his symptoms to training staff March 10 and has been in quarantine ever since.

The NBA suspended its season late March 10 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Robinson’s brother, Glenn Robinson III, was dealt a similar hand with his league being suspended, but the NBA is suspended with the possibility of a return.

The Robinson brothers remain in contact.

“(Glenn’s) in a similar situation,” Gelen said. “Obviously, the NBA handles things a little bit differently. And he's still uncertain in all of his situations. But yeah, he's kind of waiting it out just like all the NBA players and what they're gonna decide on doing for the rest of the season.”

Gelen Robinson is disappointed about one thing. He was excited to play against the Dallas Empire later this week after he became friends with one of the Call of Duty League’s players.

Robinson became a popular teammate for his mobile gaming set up with a portable TV and his PlayStation 4 able to fit in his locker.

“I think I’ll probably be gone by then. That would have been exciting,” Robinson said. “I might still reach out and see if we could get an online game or something going.”

