Gelen Robinson finds himself in familiar spot with XFL season cancelled

There’s hope for the XFL, and inside channels are leading players to believe they will be back for a second season next spring.

“There’s been a lot of talk about next year. Everybody was really excited about this season and if this coronavirus epidemic wouldn’t have happened this year, I feel like we would have finished out on a strong note as a league in general,” Robinson said. “But yeah, they told us (Thursday) and it was unfortunate news that everybody kind of expected because of the NBA, MLB, NHL (suspending) everything.

"We're just glad that they're doing the right thing. They’re still paying the players throughout their contracts.”

Players are permitted to pursue NFL opportunities, which Robinson told The Times in February is still the dream. He’s preparing to move back to Indianapolis this week to continue to train and be ready for his next opportunity.

“I’m just trying to stay positive throughout this whole situation, go home, keep training and find other work in the meantime. Staying positive is the key, no matter what,” he said.