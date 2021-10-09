Gianluca Scalzo, Logan Carter team up to lead Munster boys soccer past Lake Central

ST. JOHN — When Munster earned a corner kick midway through the second half of a scoreless sectional final against Lake Central on Saturday, Mustangs captain Gianluca Scalzo knew the ball was coming his way.
Junior midfielder David Prado sent the kick arcing toward Scalzo, who rose above the Lake Central defense to head the ball past the goalkeeper and into the right corner of the net for a 1-0 Munster win.
Chaos ensued, as Scalzo sprinted gleefully to the sideline — where dozens of Munster students were erupting in cheers — and was mobbed by his teammates.
In a seesawing game with each team trading chances, Scalzo provided the decisive moment.
“I saw the ball and just went after it,” Scalzo said. “I knew what I had to do. I’m lethal in the box, so I had to do what I had to do.”
Scalzo, who was an all-district and second-team all-state honoree in 2020, plays with the confidence and determination of a player who understands his own talent, and the Mustangs rely on him to maintain their firm back line.
Longtime Munster coach Jim Prasopoulos wasn’t shocked that it was Scalzo who made the difference, but he was overjoyed.
“I put him in the first varsity game he ever played in high school, against Portage, and he’s a special player,” Prasopoulos said. “Gosh, does he have a great heart, and he works so hard. But it’s for the team. Everything is for the team.”
The win marks Munster’s second straight sectional title, and it came against Lake Central again, too. After Hobart won the NCC title earlier in the fall, the Mustangs were determined to make a deep playoff run.
“We dropped conference, and we didn’t let that get in our heads,” Scalzo said. “And we were like, ‘OK, whatever, move on.’ We needed to get back to business, and we did.”
The Mustangs (13-4-1) also got an inspired performance from senior goalkeeper Logan Carter, who made six saves. Carter went down twice with injuries after a sliding collision with a Lake Central forward, and later in the game after taking a shot to the face, but he remained in the net.
“I’m so proud of my team,” Carter said. “It just feels amazing, for the second time. Looking forward to playing back home (at Munster) for the next game.”
Early in the second half, Lake Central (12-5-2) took control of the game, generating several strong chances going forward. Crucially, Carter was able to deflect a shot over the bar and keep the game scoreless.
“Logan came up big,” Prasopoulos said. “He has really worked hard the last couple years especially to become a better goalkeeper. Underrated, probably, in the area, not many guys know about him. But he’s got a lot of heart and he just keeps on getting better and better.”
While Carter said he hardly remembers making the save, and just purely reacted in the moment, Scalzo probably won’t ever stop thanking his goalie for the clutch performance.
“It’s very big for us,” Scalzo said. “You could see he made two or three game-saving saves. I told him I love him on all three. That’s game-changing right there.”
With the win, Munster gets the chance to host Chesterton, which beat Hobart 7-2 in the Chesterton Sectional final on Saturday.
Cater and his teammates are going to relish every moment.
“We’re proud that we’ve worked hard to get here,” Cater said. “We’re going to keep up the hard work. It’s great because we’re seniors and this is our last year, so this is something nice to go out on.”