Gianluca Scalzo, Logan Carter team up to lead Munster boys soccer past Lake Central

The win marks Munster’s second straight sectional title, and it came against Lake Central again, too. After Hobart won the NCC title earlier in the fall, the Mustangs were determined to make a deep playoff run.

“We dropped conference, and we didn’t let that get in our heads,” Scalzo said. “And we were like, ‘OK, whatever, move on.’ We needed to get back to business, and we did.”

The Mustangs (13-4-1) also got an inspired performance from senior goalkeeper Logan Carter, who made six saves. Carter went down twice with injuries after a sliding collision with a Lake Central forward, and later in the game after taking a shot to the face, but he remained in the net.

“I’m so proud of my team,” Carter said. “It just feels amazing, for the second time. Looking forward to playing back home (at Munster) for the next game.”

Early in the second half, Lake Central (12-5-2) took control of the game, generating several strong chances going forward. Crucially, Carter was able to deflect a shot over the bar and keep the game scoreless.