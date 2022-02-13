Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

Girls Basketball
Indiana
Class 4A
LaPorte Regional
Feb. 12
Lake Central 59, Plymouth 32
Crown Point 47, Penn 42
Championship: Crown Point 59, Lake Central 38
Logansport Semistate
Saturday, Feb. 19
Crown Point vs. Noblesville, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Jimtown Regional
Feb. 12
Griffith 44, West Noble 43
South Bend Washington 60, Culver Academies 30
Championship: South Bend Washington 64, Griffith 25
LaPorte Semistate
Saturday, Feb. 19
South Bend Washington vs. Garrett, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Winamac Regional
Feb. 12
Fairfield 54, Eastside 42
Andrean 57, South Central 41
Championship: Fairfield 40, Andrean 22
LaPorte Semistate
Saturday, Feb. 19
Fairfield vs. Frankton, 1 p.m.
Class A
Caston Regional
Feb. 12
North White 55, Kouts 45
Argos 55, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 53
Championship: North White 36, Argos 26
Logansport Semistate
Saturday, Feb. 19
North White vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3 p.m.
Illinois
Regionals
Class 4A
AT THORNWOOD
Monday, Feb. 14
Game 1: Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Rich Twp., 6 p.m.
Game 2: Thornwood vs. TF South, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
AT BREMEN
Monday, Feb. 14
Game 1: Crete-Monee vs. TF North, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Game 2: Morgan Park vs. Bremen, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, p.m.
AT MARIAN CATHOLIC
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Game 1: Marian Catholic vs. Thornridge, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Brooks vs. Richards, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.