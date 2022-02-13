 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Girls Basketball

Indiana

Class 4A

LaPorte Regional

Feb. 12

Lake Central 59, Plymouth 32

Crown Point 47, Penn 42

Championship: Crown Point 59, Lake Central 38

Logansport Semistate

Saturday, Feb. 19

Crown Point vs. Noblesville, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Jimtown Regional

Feb. 12

Griffith 44, West Noble 43

South Bend Washington 60, Culver Academies 30

Championship: South Bend Washington 64, Griffith 25

LaPorte Semistate

Saturday, Feb. 19

South Bend Washington vs. Garrett, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Winamac Regional

Feb. 12

Fairfield 54, Eastside 42

Andrean 57, South Central 41

Championship: Fairfield 40, Andrean 22

LaPorte Semistate

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fairfield vs. Frankton, 1 p.m.

Class A

Caston Regional

Feb. 12

North White 55, Kouts 45

Argos 55, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 53

Championship: North White 36, Argos 26

Logansport Semistate

Saturday, Feb. 19

North White vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

Illinois

Regionals

Class 4A

AT THORNWOOD

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 1: Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Rich Twp., 6 p.m.

Game 2: Thornwood vs. TF South, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

AT BREMEN

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 1: Crete-Monee vs. TF North, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Game 2: Morgan Park vs. Bremen, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2,  p.m.

AT MARIAN CATHOLIC

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Game 1: Marian Catholic vs. Thornridge, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Brooks vs. Richards, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

WATCH NOW: 4A Girl's Basketball Regional Championship - Crown Point VS Lake Central

