agate urgent

Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Girls Basketball

Sectionals

Class 4A

Sectional 1

AT MUNSTER

Feb. 1

West Side 37, Munster 36

Feb. 4

Lake Central 68, Hammond Central 6

Highland 61, Morton 28

Feb. 5

West Side 58, EC Central 15

Lake Central 51, Highland, 23

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Championship: West Side vs. Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Sectional 2

AT CROWN POINT

Feb. 1

Crown Point 71, Portage 25

Feb. 4

Merrillville 64, Chesterton 27

Valparaiso 62, Hobart 42

Feb. 5

Crown Point 92, Lowell 31

Merrillville 48, Valparaiso 38

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Championship: Crown Point vs. Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Sectional 3

AT MISHAWAKA

Feb. 1

Mishawaka 54, South Bend Adams 43

LaPorte 53, South Bend Riley 31

Feb. 4

Mishawaka 57, Michigan City 50

Plymouth 49, LaPorte 37

Feb. 5

Championship: Plymouth 51, Mishawaka 44

Class 3A

Sectional 17

AT GRIFFITH

Feb. 4

River Forest 34, Hanover Central 28

Griffith 52, Calumet 10 

Feb. 5

Championship: Griffith 47, River Forest 28  

Sectional 18

AT KNOX

Feb. 1

Kankakee Valley 50, New Prairie 37

Feb. 4

Culver Academies 64, Wheeler 32

Kankakee Valley 47, Knox 43

Feb. 5

Championship: Culver Academies 59, Kankakee Valley 27 

Class 2A

Sectional 33

AT LAKE STATION

Feb. 1

Andrean 48, Illiana Christian 12

Whiting over Bowman, walkover

Feb. 4

Andrean 53, Lake Station 31

Bishop Noll 64, Whiting 27

Feb. 5

Championship: Andrean 66, Bishop Noll 53 

Sectional 34

AT RENSSELAER

Feb. 1

Rensselaer 50, Winamac 34

Boone Grove 43, Hebron 17

Feb. 4

North Newton 50, Westville 44

South Central 41, North Judson 36

Feb. 5

Rensselaer 57, Boone Grove 42 

South Central 61, North Newton 24 

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Championship: Rensselaer vs. South Central, 6 p.m., IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com (video) 

Class A

Sectional 49

AT MORGAN TWP.

Feb. 1

Washington Twp. 43, Morgan Twp. 38

Feb. 4

Kouts 48, Covenant Christian 38

Marquette 51, 21st Century 7

Feb. 5

Washington Twp. 63, Hammond Academy 21

Kouts 52, Marquette 31

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Championship: Washington Twp. vs. Kouts, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 50

AT CULVER COMMUNITY

Feb. 1

Oregon-Davis 63, LaCrosse 55

Feb. 5

Argos 52, Trinity at Greenlawn 30

Culver Community 56, Triton 48

Monday, Feb. 7

Game 4: West Central vs. Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Game 5: Argos vs. Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Championship, 6 p.m.

