Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

Girls Basketball
Sectionals
Class 4A
Sectional 1
AT MUNSTER
Feb. 1
West Side 37, Munster 36
Feb. 4
Lake Central 68, Hammond Central 6
Highland 61, Morton 28
Feb. 5
West Side 58, EC Central 15
Lake Central 51, Highland, 23
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship: West Side vs. Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Sectional 2
AT CROWN POINT
People are also reading…
Feb. 1
Crown Point 71, Portage 25
Feb. 4
Merrillville 64, Chesterton 27
Valparaiso 62, Hobart 42
Feb. 5
Crown Point 92, Lowell 31
Merrillville 48, Valparaiso 38
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship: Crown Point vs. Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Sectional 3
AT MISHAWAKA
Feb. 1
Mishawaka 54, South Bend Adams 43
LaPorte 53, South Bend Riley 31
Feb. 4
Mishawaka 57, Michigan City 50
Plymouth 49, LaPorte 37
Feb. 5
Championship: Plymouth 51, Mishawaka 44
Class 3A
Sectional 17
AT GRIFFITH
Feb. 4
River Forest 34, Hanover Central 28
Griffith 52, Calumet 10
Feb. 5
Championship: Griffith 47, River Forest 28
Sectional 18
AT KNOX
Feb. 1
Kankakee Valley 50, New Prairie 37
Feb. 4
Culver Academies 64, Wheeler 32
Kankakee Valley 47, Knox 43
Feb. 5
Championship: Culver Academies 59, Kankakee Valley 27
Class 2A
Sectional 33
AT LAKE STATION
Feb. 1
Andrean 48, Illiana Christian 12
Whiting over Bowman, walkover
Feb. 4
Andrean 53, Lake Station 31
Bishop Noll 64, Whiting 27
Feb. 5
Championship: Andrean 66, Bishop Noll 53
Sectional 34
AT RENSSELAER
Feb. 1
Rensselaer 50, Winamac 34
Boone Grove 43, Hebron 17
Feb. 4
North Newton 50, Westville 44
South Central 41, North Judson 36
Feb. 5
Rensselaer 57, Boone Grove 42
South Central 61, North Newton 24
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship: Rensselaer vs. South Central, 6 p.m., IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com (video)
Class A
Sectional 49
AT MORGAN TWP.
Feb. 1
Washington Twp. 43, Morgan Twp. 38
Feb. 4
Kouts 48, Covenant Christian 38
Marquette 51, 21st Century 7
Feb. 5
Washington Twp. 63, Hammond Academy 21
Kouts 52, Marquette 31
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship: Washington Twp. vs. Kouts, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 50
AT CULVER COMMUNITY
Feb. 1
Oregon-Davis 63, LaCrosse 55
Feb. 5
Argos 52, Trinity at Greenlawn 30
Culver Community 56, Triton 48
Monday, Feb. 7
Game 4: West Central vs. Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Game 5: Argos vs. Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship, 6 p.m.